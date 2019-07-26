Terrace’s economic development manager takes CAO job in Port Edward

Danielle Myles Wilson will begin her new position with the district on Sept. 3.

Danielle Myles Wilison will be joining the District of Port Edward as their new chief administrative officer on Sept. 3.

Terrace’s economic development manager, Danielle Myles Wilson, will be leaving her position with the City of Terrace to join the District of Port Edward as their new chief administrative officer.

Port Edward mayor, Knut Bjnordal, announced the appointment on Thursday.

Myles Wilson was the manager of economic development with Terrace, and was previously the regional manager of the economic operations branch. Wilson has also worked for the BC Ministry of Aboriginal Relations as a policy analyst.

Myles Wilson was appointed after Port Edward underwent a Canada-wide executive search which recruited 45 candidates.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist