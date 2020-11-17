Wildlife shelter caretaker passes away

Gunther Golina took care of the Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter for more than 30 years

Gunther Golina caretaker at the Prince Rupert Wildlife Rehab Shelter, in this 2019 photo, has passed away at age 90. (Photo:The Northern View file photo) Gunther Golina caretaker at the Prince Rupert Wildlife Rehab Shelter, in this 2019 photo, has passed away at age 90. (Photo:The Northern View file photo)

Gunther Golina caretaker of the Prince Rupert Wildlife Rehab Shelter has died.

“Gunther Golinia passed away on November 13th after a long battle with diabetes. Nancy, his wife, is now the sole bearer of all the responsibilities of the operation,” Lorraine Kerbrat organizer of a Go Fund Me campaign said.

A Go Fund Me campaign has been organized in honor of Golina and to assist with costs for the wildlife shelter. The campaign has generated just less than $2,000 in less than 24 hours.

Golina ran the shelter with his wife Nancy for more than 30 years. The couple had a fondness and passion for helping to nurse and rehabilitate injured wildlife from their days as youth and have always had animals on their property.

“The Prince Rupert Wildlife Rehab Shelter is an unregistered non-profit society, although it has most of the facets of a registered society. They operate totally with the help of volunteers and rely exclusively on donations from individuals and businesses to run the shelter,” the Go Fund Me biography said.

“If you can assist the shelter by making a donation, please do so! Any donations are greatly appreciated and will help ensure the continued survival of the shelter and the wildlife for this region,” Kerbrat said.

“You need to respect the animals … Nature and wildlife needs to be promoted … It’s our heritage and it makes us more human.” – Gunther Golina

more to come

