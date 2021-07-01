The Sparks Lake wildfire on June 30, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

The Sparks Lake wildfire on June 30, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Wildfire north of Kamloops still out of control at 20,000 hectares

136 properties have been ordered evacuated due to the Sparks Lake fire

A 20,000-hectare wildfire north of Kamloops continues to burn out of control on Thursday morning, July 1.

The Sparks Lake fire has caused the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to order the evacuation of 136 properties in the area.

READ MORE: Footage shows homes, buildings up in flames as wildfire races through Lytton

People leaving their homes due to the order are asked to report to the Emergency Support Services sign-up at the McArthur Island Sports Centre Parking lot at 1655 Island Parkway in Kamloops.

The fire grew quickly on Wednesday due to the record high temperatures in the area. The Sparks Lake fire started the day around 4,000 hectares before swelling to an estimated 20,000 by the evening, where it remains Thursday morning.

The BC Wildfire Service has 89 firefighters combating the blaze, with 13 helicopters and 16 pieces of heavy equipment. In total, 115 personnel are assigned to the fire, including firefighters and support crews.

Crews are working to establish control lines with assistance from heavy equipment.

Black Press Media has requested an update from the BC Wildfire Service.

READ MORE: Wildfires north of Big White grow to a combined 300 hectares

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresWildfire season

Previous story
Canada-wide warrant issued for man in Vancouver convicted of manslaughter
Next story
Yellowknife’s Rotary Club cancels Canada Day parade to respect Indigenous community

Just Posted

Lytton Hospital amid a fast-moving wildfire that sparked July 30, 2021. (Ken White/Facebook)
THE LATEST: 90% of Lytton destroyed in wildfire, injuries reported

Prince Rupert Lions Club donated $1,000 to the North Coast Mountain Bike Association. The cheque is presented in front of the garden at Acropolis Manor the Lions have adopted to maintain.
Lions Club donates more than $16,000 to Prince Rupert locals

Quinn Smith, Charles Hays Secondary School student won a Traditional Knowledge and Medicine poster design award, from FORED BC Society, announced in May. Quinn was inspired to complete the ink drawing of his family crest when reading a book his uncle sent to him. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Heart of the City: Quinn Smith has what it takes

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern BC has a new programming partnership with SD 52. Mentoring will occur during school hours at the mentors and child convenience for one hour a week starting in Sept. (Photo: Supplied)
Big Brother Big Sisters extend their arms to embrace Prince Rupert