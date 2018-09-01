Kristi Patton A new wildfire broke out late Friday afternoon near Okanagan Falls. Kristi Patton/Western News

Crews hold wildfire near Okanagan Falls

A Fire west of the town closed the highway last night

Update: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1

A wildfire north of Okanagan Falls is now being held by wildfire crews, said fire information officer Nicole Bonnett.

BC Wildfire Service crews assisted the local fire department in combating the fire into the night yesterday with two helicopters and air tankers, she said.

The fire is believed to be human caused, Bonnett said.

Another fire near Penticton’s Old Airport Road is also considered to be under control and crews are mopping up hotspots this morning, she said.

Original: Friday, Aug. 31

Update: 8:53 p.m.

The Ministry of Transportation says Highway 97, one kilometre north of Okanagan Falls, has reopened in both directions after being closed earlier in the evening due to brush fire west of the south Okanagan town.

Update 8 p.m

The Ministry of Transportation is now estimating Highway 97 will re-open to traffic at 9 p.m. The road is closed one kilometre north of Okanagan Falls. Meanwhile, the detours using Eastside Road for northbound traffic and Highway 3A for southbound traffic remain in effect.

Update 7:50 p.m.

Highway 97 remains closed in both directions one kilometre north of Okanagan Falls due to the fire that is now estimated at seven hectares in size. No estimated time of re-opening has been set. An assessment is in progress and the Ministry of Transportation says it will update the road situation at 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, a detour route using Eastside Road for northbound traffic is in place and a detour route using Highway 3A is in place for southbound traffic.

Update 7:12 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire burning on the west side of Okanagan Falls is now about seven hectares in size. BC Wildfire Service personnel continue to respond alongside Okanagan Falls fire department firefighters and are working to build a guard and establish hose lay. Air tankers and helicopters remain on site. The fire service is calling it the Green Lake Road wildfire.

Update 6:25 p.m.

Highway 97 near Okanagan Falls is closed as crews work to get the wildfire under control.

Helicopters are continually bucketing the fire.

Update 6 p.m.

Nicole Bonnett, information officer for BC Wildfire, said an origin and cause team is on the way to investigate.

The fire is estimated to be about one hectare in size.

***

Original:

BC Wildfire is assisting Okanagan Falls fire crews with a blaze on the west side of an area know as Waterman’s Hill.

Local fire crews have shut down Green Lake Road off of Highway 97.

RELATED: Penticton firefighters attend another grassfire

Smoke and flames are visible for some distance in the area.

BC Wildfire is responding with ground crews and air support.

RELATED: Snowy Mountain fire still smoky

The fire, that broke out about 4:30 p.m., is suspected human-caused and is under investigation.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A wildfire west of Okanagan Falls has grown to 7 hectares. —Image: BC Wildfire Service

Previous story
Trump warns Congress not to ‘interfere’ with NAFTA negotiations

Just Posted

Heart of Our City: By the beat of Devon Clifton’s drum

Clifton began Prince Rupert’s Big Northern Lights dancing group in 2010

Rampage season schedule set

The Rampage the Kitimat Ice Demons in their first home game Oct. 6

MVP of the Week: A cop riding for cancer

Prince Rupert RCMP officer Devon Gerrits is training for his first Tour de North Cops for Cancer

RCMP briefs: Reported break-and-enter actually yoga class

Files from Prince Rupert police for Aug. 21 to 28

Alkali Lake wildfire downgraded

Efforts now focused on recovery and access to Telegraph Creek

This Week Podcast — Episode 100

Tyler, Kim and Joey are back for the centennial episode on Prince Rupert community news

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Crews hold wildfire near Okanagan Falls

A Fire west of the town closed the highway last night

Trump warns Congress not to ‘interfere’ with NAFTA negotiations

Congress must approve any rewrite of the deal, and could refuse to endorse one that excludes Canada

Wolves kill dog on Tofino beach

“It looks like [the dog] wandered out onto the beach and was attacked by the wolves and killed.”

Prisoner charged after alleged Vancouver General Hospital escape

Andrew Barry Dollman charged with assaulting peace officer with weapon, escaping from lawful custody

Trans Mountain expansion could be delayed for years: experts

The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline

B.C. sees 25% jump in inhaler use from wildfire smoke

Weekly increases saw thousands of people with breathing problems reach for their puffers during air quality advisories

B.C. natural-gas pipeline challenger says he’s receives threats

Smithers man wants a federal review of TransCanada’s Coastal GasLink pipeline project

Most Read