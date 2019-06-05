The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a 40-hectare wildfire about 24 km southwest of Baynes Lake. BC Wildfire Service/Facebook

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a 47-hectare wildfire about 24 kilometres southwest of Baynes Lake and approximately two kilometres north of the B.C. – United States border.

It is located at 55 km Linklater Forest Service Road.

As of 4:50 p.m. Wednesday the fire was classifed as out of control.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is not threatening communities or structures; however, smoke is highly visible from Highway 93, Baynes Lake, Newgate, Jaffray and surrounding communities.

There are 18 personnel responding along with heavy equipment and aviation support including air tankers. This fire is suspected to be person-caused and is under investigation.

Including this fire, there are a total of eight wildfires burning in the Southeast Fire Centre, however the 55KM Linklater FSR is the only one that is burning an area of over one hectare.

More to come.


editor@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Northwest fire bans to be lifted Friday
Next story
RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

Just Posted

Northwest fire bans to be lifted Friday

All campfires, Category 2 and 3 fires will be allowed

Silver Muse makes inaugural call on Prince Rupert

Three cruise ships in seven days to call on Northland Terminal

Man runs B.C.’s Highway of Tears to spread message of hope

Adam Prytula travelled on foot from Prince George to Prince Rupert in three weeks

Prince Rupert golfers taste provincials for first time in years

Rainmaker Arlen Deschamp sits in 10th place after Day One

Documentary series now airing episode featuring Nisga’a cuisine from Prince Rupert

North Pacific Cannery, Ts’msyen and Gingolx were featured in Red Chef Revival

WATCH: At the Skeena River Relay, runners rule the road

The 18th annual relay sees 300 runners race up Highway 16 from Prince Rupert to Terrace

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Sixth grey whale found dead off B.C. coast in 2019

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

Route 16 motorcycle touring corridor receives $40,000 from Destination B.C.

Tourism Prince George received the funding to promote a collaborative marketing program

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Humans unknowingly eat 100,000 particles of plastic per year, says new UVic study

Micro-plastics smaller than sesame seeds

Vancouver Island resident suing municipality for $250K over contents of stormwater creek

Homeowner taking Town of Comox to Supreme Court in $250,000 lawsuit

Most Read