Wildfire near Blue River doesn’t pose threat to public

Ten firefighters are on site

B.C. Wildfire Service is responding to a wildfire 20km north of Blue River on the west side of Highway 5. The fire can be seen clearly from the highway, and though it was burning hot today and yesterday, it’s burning upslope and away from the road.

“We’ve been actioning it since the weekend. We’ve got crews out there trying to ensure the fire doesn’t go down slope, and they’ve been successful so far,” said a spokesperson from the Prince George Fire Centre.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service the fire isn’t a threat to motorists on the highway or any nearby communities or structures. Ten firefighters are onsite battling the blaze, which is currently estimated at 63 hectares, with support from helicopters.

