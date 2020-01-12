Wicked winter weather settling into Prince Rupert

Coastal regions, indicated on the map, are in for some frigid temperatures which can cause frost bite and hypothermia. Nearly every part of the province is subject to some kind of weather warning or special statement said Environment Canada on Jan. 12. (Photo by Google/The Northern View)

Wicked winter weather is settling into the Prince Rupert and Port Edward region this week with temperatures forecasted to drop to -16 C over night. Temperatures may plunge as low as -45 C over night with the wind chill factor in some northern B.C. areas.

Environment Canada has issued warnings of bitterly cold arctic air for the next several days. This will bring extreme cold thoughout Prince Rupert and Northern B.C. Frigid temperatures and very strong arctic outflow winds continue for a prolonged periods of time. The arctic ridge of high pressure will persist through out the week.

An arctic outflow warning is a wind chill warning and often indicates winds exceeding wind warning criteria. This warning is issued when temperatures are expected to drop to -20C or lower for more than six hours.

Warnings of frostbite and hypothermia have been issued for the city. If proper preparation is not taken when outdoors hypothermia and frostbite can occur with-in minutes. Hats, scarves, mittens or gloves will minimize exposure of skin to elemental damage. While the forecast is for sun most days until Thursday, parents and caregivers should pay close attention to how children are dressed for the outdoors and ensure they are covered up. More snow is expected on Thursday and into next weekend.

READ MORE:https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/temperatures-to-plummet-to-40-c-in-parts-of-b-c-amid-bitter-cold-snap/

Temperatures for this time last year in P.R. were between almost 10 C for a daytime high and a low of -1.7 C for over night lows. With the overnight temperatures predicted for this week to drop to -16 C, even colder with the wind chill factor, this is a range difference of almost 26 degrees between this year and last.

