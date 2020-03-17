Whistler Blackcomb will close for the rest of the 2019/20 season. (Mitch Winton)

Whistler shuts down for rest of 2019/20 season due to COVID-19

Decision to reopen won’t come till late April or early May

The company behind Whistler Blackcomb is closing all its ski resorts for the rest of the season.

Vail Resorts announced Tuesday that all of its North American resorts would shut down. The news comes on the heels of their announcement on the weekend that they were closing resorts till March 22.

The company said its hotels will close on Friday, with final check-ins allowed till 3 p.m. PT Tuesday.

“Our decision to end the season now is evidence of the fast-moving situation involving COVID-19, and it was not an easy one to make as we deeply considered the extended impact it will have on our guests, employees and communities,” said CEO Rob Katz. “While it is incredibly disappointing for our Company to mark the end of the season so early, we know it is the most responsible path forward.”

The company said it would considering reopening Whistler in late April or early May, depending on the COVID-19 situation.

Guests can receive refunds and credits for on pre-purchased lift tickets, lodging, ski and ride school, equipment rentals and more via their resort’s website.

Whistler is not the only ski resort in B.C. to shut down. North Shore ski hills are all closing in the Lower Mainland, while in the Okanagan, Big White and SilverStar are shutting down. Kicking Horse Mountain Resort is also suspending operations.

Borders, cases, bans: What you need to know about Canada and B.C.’s COVID-19 response

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ontario reports first death linked to COVID-19
Next story
People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Just Posted

ONGOING UPDATES: Updated Cancellations for March 17

Prince Rupert sports, events, gatherings postponed, cancelled or suspended due to global pandemic

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

Thompson Rivers University cancels face-to-face classes this week

“These are unprecedented times at TRU, and for our society,” Fairbairn said

Two COVID-19 patients now in self-isolation at home in Northern Health

Total number of cases up to 73 in B.C.

Internet outages affect parts of city

Repairs are underway to in the severed internet line

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

New poll suggests most B.C. residents agree with building Coastal GasLink

70% of respondents to new Research Co. survey believe pipeline project will create hundreds of jobs

B.C. launches online COVID-19 self-assessment tool

Assessment also gives direction on where to call or what to do if you develop particular symptoms

New phone lines, self-isolation guide for COVID-19 in B.C.

Doctors to be paid for ‘virtual care’ services online

National parks closing visitor services tomorrow

The prime minister announced it as a measure to help ‘flatten the curve’ against COVID-19

How organizations, businesses can go digital during the COVID-19 pandemic

‘An opportunity for organizations that may have been resistant to that idea to try it on for size’

VIDEO: Unique vending machine offering syringes, naloxone coming to B.C. cities

The machine is the invention of Nelson’s SMRT1 Technologies

Whistler shuts down for rest of 2019/20 season due to COVID-19

Decision to reopen won’t come till late April or early May

Avalanche Canada calling for user data amid backcountry business shutdowns

They anticipate forecast uncertainty without help

Most Read