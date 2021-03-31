FILE – People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

FILE – People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Whistler Blackcomb to stay closed for the rest of winter, scheduled to reopen in May

Community is seeing a ‘more worrisome cluster of the P1 Brazil variant of concern’

The biggest ski resort in B.C. will stay closed for nearly a month longer than required, Whistler Blackcomb announced Tuesday (March 30).

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that Whistler was seeing too many cases despite testing, contact tracing and immunization of workers who live in the ski community.

“We are starting to see cases increase again in that community, particularly in the past week with the more worrisome cluster of the P1 Brazil variant of concern,” Henry said.

“We’ve also seen transmission from travel to and from other communities across b.c. from the Whistler area.”

Henry had ordered Whistler Blackcomb to shut down until April 19 as part of B.C.’s “circuit breaker,” which also saw a variety of indoor activities such as group fitness, dining and worship services shut down.

In a statement, Whistler Blackcomb CEO Geoff Buchheister said that while the order was surprising, the resort would immediately comply.

“At this time, we believe the best thing we can do to support the order is to begin winding down winter operations,” said Buchheister. “We did not make this decision lightly as we know our employees and our community put so much effort into following our COVID operating guidelines so we could safely operate this season. Our full attention will now turn to getting our resort ready to safely open for summer.”

Any reservations for lift tickets, ski school and dining for this time period will be cancelled and the resort said it will communicated about any refunds to its guests.

The resort is scheduled to reopen for summer operations on May 21.

READ MORE: B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

READ MORE: B.C.’s frontline worker vaccine program in flux as AstraZeneca use paused for under-55s

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusWhistler

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Masks now mandatory for students in Grade 4 and up, B.C. confirms
Next story
B.C.’s iconic West Coast Trail to re-open to visitors in June 2021

Just Posted

Spectrum City Dance small senior pointe group dancing ‘Night’ in the 2021 virtual Prince George Dance Festival. (Photo: supplied/Alison Sherman)
Spectrum City Dance wins awards in every category entered

More than 40 dancers from the Prince Rupert dance school participated in the P.G. Dance Festival

Yaishia Wishlow, assistant manager at Dolly’s Fish Market stands in the empty restaurant on March 30 after the B.C. government ordered all in-restaurant dining to be halted due to COVID-19. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert restaurant owner ‘furious’ over circuit-breaker closures

“Our provincial Premier should be [expletive] spanked to allow this …” — Charmayne Carlson

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)
Kelowna International Airport to host rapid testing for LNG workers heading to Kitimat

The program launches on March 30

Expectant mothers due to give birth can choose an area other than the maternity unit to give birth at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the floor it shares with the Patient Care and Infectious Disease units. (Black Press file photo)
Expectant mothers have choices during COVID-19 outbreak

Prince Rupert Regional Hospital presents options for giving birth

Follow the Yellow Brick Road was a large demi character group of 14 years and under from Prince Rupert Dance Academy. The dance won third place in its category. (Photo: Mike Ambach/From The Tree House Photography)
Local academy wins 48 placements in dance festival

Dance Academy of Prince Rupert is on the right foot with virtual competition entries

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

Kevan Bodkin snapped a long exposure sunset over San Josef Bay on March 9 during a brief sunny break in the weather. (Bodkin's Best Photography)
B.C. home to three of Canada’s best beaches

Two Vancouver Island and one Lower Mainland spot hit Lonely Planet list of our best wave catchers

Fire crews battle a blaze at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) in North Vancouver on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Shane MacKichan)
Man charged in Vancouver Masonic hall arson; police still investigating North Shore fires

Benjamin Kohlman will remain in custody until his next court appearance

A Vancouver man is facing charges after a video of him using a bike to hit an anti-masker’s car was posted to social media on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Reddit)
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker

Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27

B.C.’s fishing, hunting and ecotourism operations are mainly on Crown land, and have been shut down or struggling due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. NDP quietly ‘forgives’ Crown land rent after hikes of up to 300%

Fishing, hunting, ecotourism lodges hanging on in COVID-19

Shari O’Neill thinks mailing rebate cheques for less than $5 is wasteful and will amount to “stale cheques,” a loss of savings for ICBC customers. (Twitter/Shari O’Neill)
‘A colossal waste’: B.C. woman questions why ICBC issued $1 rebate cheque

Shari O’Neill says the corporation should credit rebates less than $5 into customer accounts

An escort is silhouetted against a window as she poses at a downtown Vancouver apartment, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. An alliance of 25 sex worker rights groups says the Criminal Code violate sex workers’ constitutional rights to security, personal autonomy, life, liberty, free expression, free association, and equality. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Criminal laws violate charter rights of sex workers, advocates say in court challenge

Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform say provisions violate sex workers’ charter rights

Ski village at Big White Ski Resort. (Contributed)
Big White mulls lease termination after large party at restaurant despite COVID-19 rules

The ski resort has fired two of its staff members

Josh Yeung has created a variety of BC Ferries models for the various ships in the fleet, with the goal ultimately to work for the corporation. Photo submitted
B.C. youth building a replica towards his future

Grade 11 student creates ferry models from memory, photographs

Most Read