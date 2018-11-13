Crosswalk at Second Avenue West and Fifth Street in Prince Rupert. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will be installing new LED lights along Second Avenue this winter. (File photo)

Where are the crosswalk upgrades in Prince Rupert?

New LED lights and countdown timers are expected to be installed this winter

The dark season is here, and in the coming months the province has ensured that it will improve lighting along the downtown highway.

In September, Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain shared the news from the province that improvements were coming. The upgrades would be along the provincially-managed corridor: McBride Street, Second Avenue and Park Avenue. At the time, Brain stated the work would begin between September and October, so where are we at in November as the days get darker?

READ MORE: Visibility improvements coming for Prince Rupert’s downtown streets

The province didn’t give any concrete time frames when asked.

“The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will be delivering safety improvements to Prince Rupert’s crosswalks in the coming months to increase safety for pedestrians, especially at night and in poor weather conditions,” said a spokesperson for the ministry in a email.

The ministry confirmed that this winter the streetlights along the McBride Street, Second Avenue and Park Avenue corridor will receive upgrades of approximately 90 LED lights.

Countdown timers will be installed to replace pedestrian controls and displays. New poles will be installed as well, adding signs to intersections at Ninth Avenue and McBride Street, Fifth Avenue and McBride Street, Second Avenue and Fourth Street, and Second Avenue and Sixth Street.

There will also be improvements to the pole infrastructure at the ‘five corners’ intersection, said a spokesperson for Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

The ministry has already completed setting durable paint for the centre line lanes from McClymont Bridge to Pilsbury Avenue, and at the Ninth Avenue and McBride crosswalk.

There are still plans to improve the intersection at Second and Third Street with either enhanced lighting, upgraded poles or better signage and improved sidewalks.

RELATED: Prince Rupert council alarmed by high number of pedestrian accidents

Previous story
Update: Prince Rupert postal workers go on strike

Just Posted

PHOTOS and VIDEO: Rupert recognizes 100 days since Armistice

Residents surrounded the cenotaph on the courthouse lawns on Remembrance Day

Rough seas delay Prince Rupert/Haida Gwaii ferry

Northern Expedition is expected to leave Prince Rupert for Haida Gwaii at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 13

Piano duet claims Rupert’s Got Talent crown

Best friends, Pia Khaira and Alan Phuong, were named the winners of the Prince Rupert competition

Prince Rupert trades apprenticeship program receives $20,000

Funding from Industry Training Authority supports hands-on workplace experience for students

B.C. Legions in need of young members to continue aiding veterans into the future

Lest we forget what thousands of men and women did to fight for Canada’s freedoms – but without new membership, many Legion chapters face dwindling numbers

Prince Rupert Rampage suffers its first loss of the season.

Prince Rupert’s perfect season comes to an end with a 4-3 loss at the hands of the River Kings

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Surging Rangers beat visiting Canucks 2-1

Goalie Lundqvist ties Plante on all-time wins list

VIDEO: Newcomer kids see first Canadian snowfall

Children arrived in Canada with their mother and two siblings last week from Eritrea

Calgary 2026 leader expects close vote in Winter Games plebiscite

Residents to choose in a non-binding vote on Tuesday whether they want city to bid on 2026 Olympics

Feds dropped ball with WWI anniversary tributes: historians

Wrote one historian: ‘Other than the Vimy Ridge celebration … I think they have done a very bad job’

Sides ‘far apart’ in Canada Post talks despite mediation, says union

The lack of a breakthrough means rotating strikes will resume Tuesday

Feds’ appeal of solitary confinement decision in B.C. to be heard

Judge ruled in January that indefinite such confinement is unconstitutional, causes permanent harm

B.C. health care payroll tax approved, takes effect Jan. 1

Employers calculating cost, including property taxes increases

Most Read