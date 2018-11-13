Where are the crosswalk upgrades in Prince Rupert?

New LED lights and countdown timers are expected to be installed this winter

Crosswalk at Second Avenue West and Fifth Street in Prince Rupert. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will be installing new LED lights along Second Avenue this winter. (File photo)

The dark season is here, and in the coming months the province has ensured that it will improve lighting along the downtown highway.

In September, Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain shared the news from the province that improvements were coming. The upgrades would be along the provincially-managed corridor: McBride Street, Second Avenue and Park Avenue. At the time, Brain stated the work would begin between September and October, so where are we at in November as the days get darker?

READ MORE: Visibility improvements coming for Prince Rupert’s downtown streets

The province didn’t give any concrete time frames when asked.

“The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will be delivering safety improvements to Prince Rupert’s crosswalks in the coming months to increase safety for pedestrians, especially at night and in poor weather conditions,” said a spokesperson for the ministry in a email.

The ministry confirmed that this winter the streetlights along the McBride Street, Second Avenue and Park Avenue corridor will receive upgrades of approximately 90 LED lights.

Countdown timers will be installed to replace pedestrian controls and displays. New poles will be installed as well, adding signs to intersections at Ninth Avenue and McBride Street, Fifth Avenue and McBride Street, Second Avenue and Fourth Street, and Second Avenue and Sixth Street.

There will also be improvements to the pole infrastructure at the ‘five corners’ intersection, said a spokesperson for Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

The ministry has already completed setting durable paint for the centre line lanes from McClymont Bridge to Pilsbury Avenue, and at the Ninth Avenue and McBride crosswalk.

There are still plans to improve the intersection at Second and Third Street with either enhanced lighting, upgraded poles or better signage and improved sidewalks.