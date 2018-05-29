Greyhound is ending its northern B.C. passenger routes on June 1, 2018. (X. Y. Zeng photo)

Wheels on new BC Bus North service start June 4

As Greyhound passenger service departs northern B.C., province launches interim routes

With the final Greyhound passenger bus service departing northern B.C. on May 31, the announcement of a new bus service is right on schedule.

BC Bus North will start its service on an interim basis on Monday, June 4, B.C.’s transportation minister Claire Trevena announced on May 29.

The new service provides two round-trip routes a week between Prince Rupert and Prince George, departing from Prince Rupert on Fridays and Sundays, and departing from Prince George on Thursdays and Saturdays.

READ MORE: BC Transit upgrades fleet for Highway 16 after Greyhound nixes routes

There will also be two round-trips per week between Prince George and Valemont, Prince George to Dawson Creek and Fort St. John. Once a week, there will be a round-trip route to Dawson Creek and Fort St. John from Fort Nelson.

Depending on how far a passenger is travelling, the fares will be $35 or $45 one way. The four coaches will have washrooms and space for luggage, and each bus will carry approximately 45 passengers.

“People in the north rely on transportation for their livelihoods, to access the health and education services they need, and to visit family and friends,” Premier John Horgan said in a news release. “In the face of Greyhound’s decision, our job is to make sure northern communities and the people who live there are able to stay connected through safe, reliable and affordable public transportation.”

Trevena said the next step will be to find a long-term solution for sustainable and affordable transportation in the north. In the meantime, the province will fund the service for a year.

READ MORE: Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pregnant B.C. teacher named victim of fatal crash
Next story
Canadian hacker sentenced to 5 years for major Yahoo security breach

Just Posted

Wheels on new BC Bus North service start June 4

As Greyhound passenger service departs northern B.C., province launches interim routes

Council briefs: Mayor Brain talks Vancouver trip, Councillor Niesh calls recreation a turning point

Prince Rupert city council discuss the port tax and Rampage funding opportunities on May 28

Trans Mountain court action continues, John Horgan says

Federal takeover doesn’t change oil spill risk to B.C. coast

Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is going to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets for $4.5 billion.

North Coast Indigenous communities celebrate salmon at festival

The event returned for its sixth year at Civic Centre in Prince Rupert

Dodge Cove voices featured on Luke Wallace album “Us”

Video interview with B.C. folk musician and advocate on Digby Island

‘Seller’ posts Trans Mountain pipeline on Craigslist

‘For sale: one pipeline project, in fair condition,’ user writes in jest

Scientists call for protection of geological, historical sites on other planets

SpaceX, a private American company founded by Elon Musk, has goal to send cargo to Mars in 2022

How will Ottawa finish a pipeline Kinder Morgan couldn’t?

Questions raised after federal government agrees to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion

Backyard fire-pit tragedy takes life of 13-year-old girl

B.C.’s Grace Peerless dies of complications from burns to upper body

F1 driver files police complaint against Montreal woman

Kimi Raikkonen is alleging extortion and harassment by a woman who claims he grabbed her breast

Canadian whistler-blower says he did no voter targeting for Liberal entities

Chris Wylie says his work for the bureau had nothing to do with the micro-targeting and psychoanalysis of voters

Canadian hacker sentenced to 5 years for major Yahoo security breach

American investigators say Karim Baratov unwittingly worked for Russian spies

Pregnant B.C. teacher named victim of fatal crash

Students of Anne McClymont Elementary in Kelowna grapple with loss after death of well-loved teacher

Most Read