Wheels on new BC Bus North service start June 4

With the final Greyhound passenger bus service departing northern B.C. on May 31, the announcement of a new bus service is right on schedule.

BC Bus North will start its service on an interim basis on Monday, June 4, B.C.’s transportation minister Claire Trevena announced on May 29.

The new service provides two round-trip routes a week between Prince Rupert and Prince George, departing from Prince Rupert on Fridays and Sundays, and departing from Prince George on Thursdays and Saturdays.

There will also be two round-trips per week between Prince George and Valemont, Prince George to Dawson Creek and Fort St. John. Once a week, there will be a round-trip route to Dawson Creek and Fort St. John from Fort Nelson.

Depending on how far a passenger is travelling, the fares will be $35 or $45 one way. The four coaches will have washrooms and space for luggage, and each bus will carry approximately 45 passengers.

“People in the north rely on transportation for their livelihoods, to access the health and education services they need, and to visit family and friends,” Premier John Horgan said in a news release. “In the face of Greyhound’s decision, our job is to make sure northern communities and the people who live there are able to stay connected through safe, reliable and affordable public transportation.”

Trevena said the next step will be to find a long-term solution for sustainable and affordable transportation in the north. In the meantime, the province will fund the service for a year.

