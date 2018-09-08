What does ‘duty to consult’ with Indigenous groups over pipeline really mean?

Opposition New Democrats ask committee to examine why feds’ approval pipeline expansion was rejected

Opposition New Democrats say the federal government needs to better define what it means to truly consider the wishes of Indigenous communities before it launches into any new consultations over the stalled Trans Mountain pipeline project.

NDP MP Rachel Blaney has asked a Commons committee to examine why a court rejected the Trudeau cabinet’s approval of the pipeline expansion and to come up with ways to provide Canadians with more certainty around such major undertakings.

Last week the Federal Court of Appeal quashed approval for the project, citing insufficient consultation with Indigenous communities.

READ MORE: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

The Conservative have blamed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the ruling, accusing him of relying on botched consultations to further the pipeline project, which would bring more Alberta crude to port in British Columbia for export overseas.

But the Liberals say they were relying on a consultation process used by the previous Conservative government to move the project forward.

In its decision, the court of appeal also cited the government for its failure to assess the environmental impact of more tanker traffic off the B. C. coast.

WATCH: Trudeau says Trans Mountain response about more than one pipeline

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Excluding non-permanent families from Canada Child Benefit unfair: report

Just Posted

MVP of the Week: Conquering cancer one pedal at a time

Francis Wolfe has been been cycling to raise money for cancer for the past 10 years

Large CN crew changes rail ties between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Upgrades part of CN’s $340M investment in the province this year

WEB POLL: Will you go to Rampage home games now that they are no longer being broadcast by City West?

City West will no longer broadcast live Rampage home games from the Civic Centre arena.

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

Smithers resident reported missing

Jessica Balczer is 18 years old

This Week Podcast — Episode 101

A trading market is coming to Prince Rupert for cruise ship day, find out more on our podcast

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Nike’s Kaepernick campaign signals change in shoe politics

Nike is embracing activism, racial justice as shoe companies can no longer avoid political division

What does ‘duty to consult’ with Indigenous groups over pipeline really mean?

Opposition New Democrats ask committee to examine why feds’ approval pipeline expansion was rejected

Excluding non-permanent families from Canada Child Benefit unfair: report

Report estimates 3,000 families are excluded from the Canada Child Benefit due to immigration status

Controversial Nova Scotia professor fired after fire storm over comments

Rick Mehta has been dismissed following Acadia University’s formal investigation into complaints

Lions lose QB Lulay in 26-14 win over Redblacks

Veteran B.C. signal-caller removed after taking hard hit

Maple Ridge falls to Peterborough in sudden death of Mann Cup Game 1

Adam Jones nets four including the game-winner for Peterborough Lakers

Canadian military issues guidelines for marijuana

Supervisors will also be given directions on how to recognize whether their troops are high

Most Read