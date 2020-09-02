The summer rainfall of 2020 in Prince Rupert broke all records as far as they go back, Environment Canada said. (Black Press file photo)

Meteorological records were broken in Prince Rupert during August, with the highest summer rainfall in the city, since 1908 when precipitation data first started to be noted.

Washing out the summer of 1969 when 751.9 mm of rain soaked the city, Prince Rupert received 799.2 mm of rain in the pandemic summer of 2020, from the beginning of June to the end of August.

High amounts of rain, totalling 419.8 mm, during August created ground instability in the region resulting in landslides and human safety rescues.

Bobby Sekhon, meteorologist for Environment Canada said it has been an interesting summer in Prince Rupert, with it being the wettest city out of all those tabulated in B.C.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Landslides necessitate rescues east of Prince Rupert

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on

</iframe</p> <div class='row newsletters-row' > <div class='columns small-4 medium-3 large-2 newsletters-image-column' > <img src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/assets/images/newsletters/bp-newsletters-icon.png' > </div> <div class='columns small-8 medium-9 large-10 newsletters-text-column' > Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.<br /> <a href='/newsletters/'>Sign up here</a> </div> </p></div> <!-- AI CONTENT END 1 --> </div> <!-- BEGIN: Comments --> <div class="fb-comments" id="facebook-comments" data-href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/wettest-summer-on-record/" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10" data-order-by="reverse_time" data-colorscheme="light"></div> <!-- END: Comments --> <footer> </footer> <!-- Comments disabled for now --> <!-- <a class="hollow expanded button comments day-" href="">View Comments <i class="fa fa-comment-o"></i></a> --> <div class="row" style="padding-bottom: 1.5rem;"><div class="columns small-12 medium-12 large-6"><div class='code-block code-block-14' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <div id="div-gpt-14" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-14');gptRefreshSlots.push(14); }); </script> </div></div> </div><div class="columns small-12 medium-12 large-6"><div class='code-block code-block-19' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <div id="div-gpt-19" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-19');gptRefreshSlots.push(19); }); </script> </div></div> </div></div> </article> <aside class="sidebar text-right"> <article id="ai_widget-10" class="widget ai_widget"><div class='code-block code-block-10' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <div id="div-gpt-10" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-10');gptRefreshSlots.push(10); }); </script> </div></div> </article><article id="ai_widget-8" class="widget ai_widget"><div class='code-block code-block-12' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <div id="div-gpt-12" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-12');gptRefreshSlots.push(12); }); </script> </div></div> </article> </aside> </div> <div class="row module-adjacent-posts" data-equalizer data-equalize-on="medium"> <div class="small-6 adjacent-prev columns" data-equalizer-watch> <a class="button" onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','Previous Adjacent Story');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/b-c-nurse-one-of-countless-covid-19-survivors-looking-for-answers/"> <h5><i class="fa fa-chevron-left" aria-hidden="true"></i>Previous <span class="show-for-small-only">story </span></h5> <span class="show-for-medium"> <h6>B.C. nurse one of countless COVID-19 survivors looking for answers</h6> </span> </a> </div> <div class="small-6 adjacent-next columns" data-equalizer-watch> </div> </div><div class="row module-recirc"> <div class="small-12 columns"> <h3 class="text-center"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Header');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/./news/">Just Posted</a></h3> <div class="row module-recirc"> <div class="small-12 large-8 module-recirc columns"> <!-- story-recirc-block --><div class="small-up-2 medium-up-2 large-up-3"><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/video-tickets-now-available-for-the-second-annual-tyee-fishing-derby/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22508135_web1_200827-PRU-VIDEO-Fishing-Derby-video-2-fishing_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22508135_web1_200827-PRU-VIDEO-Fishing-Derby-video-2-fishing_1.jpg 2048w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22508135_web1_200827-PRU-VIDEO-Fishing-Derby-video-2-fishing_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22508135_web1_200827-PRU-VIDEO-Fishing-Derby-video-2-fishing_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22508135_web1_200827-PRU-VIDEO-Fishing-Derby-video-2-fishing_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22508135_web1_200827-PRU-VIDEO-Fishing-Derby-video-2-fishing_1-640x427.jpg 640w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22508135_web1_200827-PRU-VIDEO-Fishing-Derby-video-2-fishing_1-1200x800.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/video-tickets-now-available-for-the-second-annual-tyee-fishing-derby/"><h5 class="active">VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/wettest-summer-on-record/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22594587_web1_rainfall-resized.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22594587_web1_rainfall-resized.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22594587_web1_rainfall-resized-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22594587_web1_rainfall-resized-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22594587_web1_rainfall-resized-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22594587_web1_rainfall-resized-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/wettest-summer-on-record/"><h5 class="active">Wettest summer on record</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Prince Rupert summer rainfall breaks records with high precipitation </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card active'><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/male-released-after-entering-cedars-village-and-causing-damage/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22596987_web1_21694744_web1_200604-PRU-Cedar-Village-Drumming-Cedar-village_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22596987_web1_21694744_web1_200604-PRU-Cedar-Village-Drumming-Cedar-village_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22596987_web1_21694744_web1_200604-PRU-Cedar-Village-Drumming-Cedar-village_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22596987_web1_21694744_web1_200604-PRU-Cedar-Village-Drumming-Cedar-village_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22596987_web1_21694744_web1_200604-PRU-Cedar-Village-Drumming-Cedar-village_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22596987_web1_21694744_web1_200604-PRU-Cedar-Village-Drumming-Cedar-village_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/male-released-after-entering-cedars-village-and-causing-damage/"><h5 class="active">Male released after entering Cedar Village and causing damage</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">RCMP say 34-year-old will pay restitution, doesn’t remember incident </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/library-gradually-increases-patron-services/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22577551_web1_WEB-resized---Joe-Z-2.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22577551_web1_WEB-resized---Joe-Z-2.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22577551_web1_WEB-resized---Joe-Z-2-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22577551_web1_WEB-resized---Joe-Z-2-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22577551_web1_WEB-resized---Joe-Z-2-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22577551_web1_WEB-resized---Joe-Z-2-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/library-gradually-increases-patron-services/"><h5 class="active">Library gradually increases patron services</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Computers now available for public use </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/b-c-coastal-clean-up-includes-great-bear-rainforest/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22578142_web1_200910-PRU-Coastal-clean-up-debris_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22578142_web1_200910-PRU-Coastal-clean-up-debris_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22578142_web1_200910-PRU-Coastal-clean-up-debris_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22578142_web1_200910-PRU-Coastal-clean-up-debris_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22578142_web1_200910-PRU-Coastal-clean-up-debris_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22578142_web1_200910-PRU-Coastal-clean-up-debris_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/b-c-coastal-clean-up-includes-great-bear-rainforest/"><h5 class="active">B.C. coastal cleanup includes Great Bear Rainforest</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">$3.5 million for shore debris removal </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/video-tickets-now-available-for-the-second-annual-tyee-fishing-derby/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22508135_web1_200827-PRU-VIDEO-Fishing-Derby-video-2-fishing_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22508135_web1_200827-PRU-VIDEO-Fishing-Derby-video-2-fishing_1.jpg 2048w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22508135_web1_200827-PRU-VIDEO-Fishing-Derby-video-2-fishing_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22508135_web1_200827-PRU-VIDEO-Fishing-Derby-video-2-fishing_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22508135_web1_200827-PRU-VIDEO-Fishing-Derby-video-2-fishing_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22508135_web1_200827-PRU-VIDEO-Fishing-Derby-video-2-fishing_1-640x427.jpg 640w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22508135_web1_200827-PRU-VIDEO-Fishing-Derby-video-2-fishing_1-1200x800.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/video-tickets-now-available-for-the-second-annual-tyee-fishing-derby/"><h5 class="active">VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/video-tickets-now-available-for-the-second-annual-tyee-fishing-derby/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22508135_web1_200827-PRU-VIDEO-Fishing-Derby-video-2-fishing_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22508135_web1_200827-PRU-VIDEO-Fishing-Derby-video-2-fishing_1.jpg 2048w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22508135_web1_200827-PRU-VIDEO-Fishing-Derby-video-2-fishing_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22508135_web1_200827-PRU-VIDEO-Fishing-Derby-video-2-fishing_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22508135_web1_200827-PRU-VIDEO-Fishing-Derby-video-2-fishing_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22508135_web1_200827-PRU-VIDEO-Fishing-Derby-video-2-fishing_1-640x427.jpg 640w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22508135_web1_200827-PRU-VIDEO-Fishing-Derby-video-2-fishing_1-1200x800.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/video-tickets-now-available-for-the-second-annual-tyee-fishing-derby/"><h5 class="active">VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/home2/the-northern-views-2nd-annual-tyee-fishing-derby-sept-5/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22386568_web1_Winner_Salmonfirst_BobandGreg_111.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22386568_web1_Winner_Salmonfirst_BobandGreg_111.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22386568_web1_Winner_Salmonfirst_BobandGreg_111-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22386568_web1_Winner_Salmonfirst_BobandGreg_111-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22386568_web1_Winner_Salmonfirst_BobandGreg_111-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22386568_web1_Winner_Salmonfirst_BobandGreg_111-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/home2/the-northern-views-2nd-annual-tyee-fishing-derby-sept-5/"><h5 class="active">The Northern View’s 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby – Sept. 5</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Participants can lure in $2,000 for largest fish </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/community/the-northern-view-presents-the-second-annual-tyee-fishing-derby/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22277486_web1_200806-PRU-Fishing-Derby-Rules-And-Regs-kids_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22277486_web1_200806-PRU-Fishing-Derby-Rules-And-Regs-kids_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22277486_web1_200806-PRU-Fishing-Derby-Rules-And-Regs-kids_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22277486_web1_200806-PRU-Fishing-Derby-Rules-And-Regs-kids_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22277486_web1_200806-PRU-Fishing-Derby-Rules-And-Regs-kids_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22277486_web1_200806-PRU-Fishing-Derby-Rules-And-Regs-kids_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/community/the-northern-view-presents-the-second-annual-tyee-fishing-derby/"><h5 class="active">The Northern View presents the Second Annual Tyee Fishing Derby</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">More than $15,000 is up for grabs in cash and prizes </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/trending-now/dalmatian-beagle-cross-rescued-from-b-c-property-now-doing-amazing-in-london/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22597888_web1_TikaDalmatian-BuckinghamPalace.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22597888_web1_TikaDalmatian-BuckinghamPalace.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22597888_web1_TikaDalmatian-BuckinghamPalace-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22597888_web1_TikaDalmatian-BuckinghamPalace-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22597888_web1_TikaDalmatian-BuckinghamPalace-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22597888_web1_TikaDalmatian-BuckinghamPalace-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/trending-now/dalmatian-beagle-cross-rescued-from-b-c-property-now-doing-amazing-in-london/"><h5 class="active">Dalmatian-beagle cross rescued from B.C. property now doing ‘amazing’ in London</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Tika was one of 57 animals rescued from ‘disgusting display of neglect’ in 2015 </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/suspect-in-fatal-vancouver-island-hit-and-run-arrested/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22596938_web1_200902-NBU-crash-ladysmith-push_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22596938_web1_200902-NBU-crash-ladysmith-push_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22596938_web1_200902-NBU-crash-ladysmith-push_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22596938_web1_200902-NBU-crash-ladysmith-push_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22596938_web1_200902-NBU-crash-ladysmith-push_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22596938_web1_200902-NBU-crash-ladysmith-push_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/suspect-in-fatal-vancouver-island-hit-and-run-arrested/"><h5 class="active">Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">RCMP say man was picked up on unrelated matters </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/b-c-schools-receive-2-million-cash-boost-to-promote-mental-health/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22596727_web1_COSDougFord1481244.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22596727_web1_COSDougFord1481244.jpg 1280w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22596727_web1_COSDougFord1481244-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22596727_web1_COSDougFord1481244-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22596727_web1_COSDougFord1481244-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22596727_web1_COSDougFord1481244-640x427.jpg 640w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22596727_web1_COSDougFord1481244-1200x800.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/b-c-schools-receive-2-million-cash-boost-to-promote-mental-health/"><h5 class="active">B.C. schools receive $2-million cash boost to promote mental health</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">School districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/osoyoos-indian-band-chief-proposes-prison-time-for-racist-vandals/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22596652_web1_ChiefLouie_Stock.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22596652_web1_ChiefLouie_Stock.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22596652_web1_ChiefLouie_Stock-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22596652_web1_ChiefLouie_Stock-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22596652_web1_ChiefLouie_Stock-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22596652_web1_ChiefLouie_Stock-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/osoyoos-indian-band-chief-proposes-prison-time-for-racist-vandals/"><h5 class="active">Osoyoos Indian Band chief proposes prison time for racist vandals</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">“They want people to get upset, and angry, and saddened… That’s the reaction racists want, isn’t it?” </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/trudeau-makes-rounds-in-b-c-says-safe-drug-supply-key-to-fighting-overdoses/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22595893_web1_CP18954986.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22595893_web1_CP18954986.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22595893_web1_CP18954986-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22595893_web1_CP18954986-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22595893_web1_CP18954986-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22595893_web1_CP18954986-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/trudeau-makes-rounds-in-b-c-says-safe-drug-supply-key-to-fighting-overdoses/"><h5 class="active">Trudeau makes rounds in B.C.; says safe drug supply key to fighting overdoses</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Top doctors have called for increased access to a safe supply of illicit drugs to prevent deaths </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --></div> </div> <div class="small-12 large-4 module-most-read columns"> <div class="row"> <div class="small-12 module-trending story columns"> <h3 class="text-center">Most Read</h3> <ul class="trending-maxi"> <li> <div id="post-98924" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/business/pass-the-cannabis-revenue-b-c-communities-ask-for-fourth-year/">Pass the cannabis revenue, B.C. communities ask for fourth year</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">Union of B.C. Municipalities heads into virtual convention </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/business/pass-the-cannabis-revenue-b-c-communities-ask-for-fourth-year/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22586711_web1_20190927-BPD-UBCM19-horgan-speech.bcg.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22586711_web1_20190927-BPD-UBCM19-horgan-speech.bcg.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22586711_web1_20190927-BPD-UBCM19-horgan-speech.bcg-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22586711_web1_20190927-BPD-UBCM19-horgan-speech.bcg-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22586711_web1_20190927-BPD-UBCM19-horgan-speech.bcg-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22586711_web1_20190927-BPD-UBCM19-horgan-speech.bcg-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-98926" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/months-after-fatal-crash-the-snowbirds-take-flight-in-kamloops/">Months after fatal crash, the Snowbirds take flight in Kamloops</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">Jets have been grounded since a May crash claimed the life of Capt. Jennifer Casey and injured the pilot </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/months-after-fatal-crash-the-snowbirds-take-flight-in-kamloops/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22586745_web1_snowbirds-departure-flight.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22586745_web1_snowbirds-departure-flight.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22586745_web1_snowbirds-departure-flight-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22586745_web1_snowbirds-departure-flight-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22586745_web1_snowbirds-departure-flight-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22586745_web1_snowbirds-departure-flight-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-98932" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/1-new-death-58-new-confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-b-c/">1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/1-new-death-58-new-confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-b-c/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22587299_web1_200319-NBU-covid-19-clinic-2_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22587299_web1_200319-NBU-covid-19-clinic-2_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22587299_web1_200319-NBU-covid-19-clinic-2_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22587299_web1_200319-NBU-covid-19-clinic-2_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22587299_web1_200319-NBU-covid-19-clinic-2_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22587299_web1_200319-NBU-covid-19-clinic-2_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-98934" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/covid-19-b-c-almost-back-to-normal-on-scheduled-surgeries/">COVID-19: B.C. ‘almost back to normal’ on scheduled surgeries</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">Additional summer operating hours mean more procedures </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/covid-19-b-c-almost-back-to-normal-on-scheduled-surgeries/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22587219_web1_200507-BPD-Cambie-Surgery-2016-CP_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22587219_web1_200507-BPD-Cambie-Surgery-2016-CP_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22587219_web1_200507-BPD-Cambie-Surgery-2016-CP_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22587219_web1_200507-BPD-Cambie-Surgery-2016-CP_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22587219_web1_200507-BPD-Cambie-Surgery-2016-CP_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22587219_web1_200507-BPD-Cambie-Surgery-2016-CP_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-98937" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/sports/demkos-stellar-43-save-effort-lifts-canucks-past-golden-knights-2-1/">Demko’s stellar 43-save effort lifts Canucks past Golden Knights 2-1</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">Netminder keeps Vancouver alive in NHL playoff series with Vegas </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/sports/demkos-stellar-43-save-effort-lifts-canucks-past-golden-knights-2-1/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22590895_web1_200901-IFD-Canucks-Knights-demko_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22590895_web1_200901-IFD-Canucks-Knights-demko_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22590895_web1_200901-IFD-Canucks-Knights-demko_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22590895_web1_200901-IFD-Canucks-Knights-demko_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22590895_web1_200901-IFD-Canucks-Knights-demko_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22590895_web1_200901-IFD-Canucks-Knights-demko_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-98949" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/library-gradually-increases-patron-services/">Library gradually increases patron services</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">Computers now available for public use </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/library-gradually-increases-patron-services/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22577551_web1_WEB-resized---Joe-Z-2.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22577551_web1_WEB-resized---Joe-Z-2.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22577551_web1_WEB-resized---Joe-Z-2-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22577551_web1_WEB-resized---Joe-Z-2-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22577551_web1_WEB-resized---Joe-Z-2-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22577551_web1_WEB-resized---Joe-Z-2-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-98939" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/use-of-predictive-policing-tools-in-canada-highlight-need-for-federal-action-report-says/">Use of predictive policing tools in Canada highlight need for federal action, report says</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">Report said algorithmic policing has undoubtedly arrive </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/use-of-predictive-policing-tools-in-canada-highlight-need-for-federal-action-report-says/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22591720_web1_RJB70481120.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22591720_web1_RJB70481120.jpg 1280w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22591720_web1_RJB70481120-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22591720_web1_RJB70481120-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22591720_web1_RJB70481120-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22591720_web1_RJB70481120-640x427.jpg 640w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/22591720_web1_RJB70481120-1200x800.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 1200px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <!-- [post-block post_type='post' taxonomy='category' tax_term='home' taxonomy_posts_per_page='5' taxonomy_2='category' tax_2_term='home2' taxonomy_2_posts_per_page='8' tax_operator='AND' post_template='story-recirc' current_story_id='$currentID' reverse_chron='$reverse_chron'] --> <!--//*** Taboola article code ***//--> <div class="row"> <div class="small-12 columns"> <div class="row"> <div class="small-12 large-8 columns"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <div id="footer-container"> <footer id="footer"> <div id="bp-logo" class="row"> <div class="small-12 columns"> <!-- *** BEGIN LOGO *** --> <div class="textwidget"> <a class="pub-logo-small day-4" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/"><svg id="Outline" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 471.32 52.91"><defs><style></style></defs><title></title><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M27.85,9.86h-8V2H45.15V9.86h-8v43H27.85Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M49.23,2h9.3V22.45h5.86V2h9.3V52.91h-9.3V31.31H58.52V52.91h-9.3Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M81.47,2h21V9.86H90.77v13h8.65v8.29H90.77V45H103v7.87H81.47Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M123.73,2h9.08l8.51,26.89h.14V2h7.44V52.91h-7.22l-9.94-30.82h-.14V52.91h-7.87Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M168.56,1c8.22,0,13.59,6.36,13.59,26.46s-5.36,26.46-13.59,26.46S155,47.54,155,27.45,160.33,1,168.56,1Zm-3.43,31.82c0,11,1.29,13.23,3.43,13.23S172,43.83,172,32.82V22.09c0-11-1.29-13.23-3.43-13.23s-3.43,2.22-3.43,13.23Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M188.58,2H199c8.87,0,14.73,3.72,14.73,14.44,0,4.29-1.29,10-5.43,12.44l5.51,24h-9.37L200.09,31h-2.22V52.91h-9.3Zm9.3,21.59h1.86c3.43,0,4.72-3.43,4.72-7.08,0-5.51-2-7.08-5.15-7.08h-1.43Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M223.75,9.86h-8V2h25.31V9.86h-8v43h-9.3Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M245.13,2h9.3V22.45h5.86V2h9.29V52.91h-9.29V31.31h-5.86V52.91h-9.3Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M277.38,2h21V9.86H286.67v13h8.65v8.29h-8.65V45H298.9v7.87H277.38Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M304.33,2h10.44c8.87,0,14.73,3.72,14.73,14.44,0,4.29-1.29,10-5.43,12.44l5.5,24h-9.37L315.84,31h-2.22V52.91h-9.3Zm9.3,21.59h1.86c3.43,0,4.72-3.43,4.72-7.08,0-5.51-2-7.08-5.15-7.08h-1.43Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M334.86,2h9.08l8.51,26.89h.14V2H360V52.91h-7.22l-9.94-30.82h-.14V52.91h-7.87Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M380.41,2h9.08l4.36,35.75H394L398.78,2h7.51l-7.65,50.91H388Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M411,2h9.3V52.91H411Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M427.74,2h21V9.86H437v13h8.65v8.29H437V45h12.23v7.87H427.74Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M452,2h8.44l3.29,29.89h.14L468.28,2h8.37l4.08,29.89h.14L484.51,2h6.65l-6.65,50.91h-8.44l-4.43-32.25h-.14l-4.58,32.25h-8.15Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/></svg></a> </div> <!-- *** END LOGO *** --> </div> </div><!-- row --> <div id="bp-social-footer" class="row"> <div class="small-12 columns"> <div class="textwidget"> <ul class="social footer"> <li><a title="Follow us on Facebook" class="social fa fa-facebook-f" href="https://www.facebook.com/thenorthernview/" target="_blank"></a></li> <li><a title="Follow us on Twitter" class="social fa fa-twitter" href="https://twitter.com/NorthernView" target="_blank"></a></li> <li><a title="Follow us on Instagram" class="social fa fa-instagram" href="https://www.instagram.com/thenorthernview/" target="_blank"></a></li> <!-- <li><a title="RSS Feed" class="social fa fa-rss" href="/feed/"></a></li> --> <li><a title="Submit a story" href="/submit/"> <img style="margin-bottom:0;width: 34px;height: 34px;" src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/assets/images/submit.png"></a> </li></ul> </div> </div> </div><!-- row --> <div id="bp-site-map-title" class="row" > <div class="small-12 columns" > <div class="textwidget" > <h4 class="text-center">Explore Prince Rupert Northern View</h4> </div> </div> </div><!-- row --> <!-- <div id="bp-site-map" class="row" > --> <div id="bp-site-map" class="small-12 column row" > <!-- <div class="small-12 columns"> --> <ul><li><a href="/news/">NEWS</a></li><li><a href="/sports/">SPORTS</a></li><li><a href="/trending-now/">TRENDING NOW</a></li><li><a href="/business/">BUSINESS</a></li><li><a href="/entertainment/">ENTERTAINMENT</a></li><li><a href="/life/">LIFE</a></li><li><a href="/community/">COMMUNITY</a></li><li><a href="/opinion/">OPINION</a></li><li><a href="/video/">VIDEOS</a></li><li><a href="/weather/">WEATHER</a></li><li><a href="/obituaries/">OBITUARIES</a></li><li><a href="//www.westcoasttraveller.com/" target="_blank">TRAVEL</a></li><li><a href="/marketplace/">MARKETPLACE</a></li><li><a href="/contests/">CONTESTS</a></li><li><a href="/contact-us/">CONTACT US</a></li></ul> <!-- </div> --> </div><!-- row --> <div id="bp-media-group" class="row" > <div class="small-12 columns"> <div class="textwidget"> <a href="//www.blackpress.ca/publications/" target="_blank">BLACK PRESS MEDIA</a> </div> </div> <div class="small-12 columns menu-footer-container"> <ul id="menu-footer" class="menu" > <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.terracestandard.com">Terrace Standard</a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.interior-news.com/">Smithers Interior News </a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.northernsentinel.com">Kitimat Northern Sentinel </a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.haidagwaiiobserver.com/">Haida Gwaii Observer</a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.burnslakelakesdistrictnews.com">Burns Lake Lakes District News</a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.houston-today.com">Houston Today</a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.ominecaexpress.com">Vanderhoof Omineca Express</a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.caledoniacourier.com">Caledonia Courier</a> </li> </ul> </div> <!-- black press media logo--> <div class="small-12 columns"> <div class="textwidget"> <a href="//www.blackpress.ca/publications/"> <img style="max-width: 300px;padding-top: 2rem;" src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/assets/images/BlackPressMedia.svg" alt="Black Press Media" ></a> </div> </div> </div><!-- row --> <div id="bp-terms" class="row" > <div class="small-12 columns"> <ul id="menu-footer" class="menu"> <li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/contact-us/">Contact Us</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/our-team/">Our Team</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/privacy-policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/terms-of-use/">Terms of use</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/site-map/">Site Map</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/./local-news/">Prince Rupert News</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/weather/">Prince Rupert Weather</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="//www.bcclassifieds.com/?sfid=1">Prince Rupert Classifieds</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="small-12 columns"> <div class="textwidget"> © 2020, <a href="#"></a>Prince Rupert Northern View and <a href="http://www.blackpress.ca/">Black Press Group Ltd.</a> </div> </div> </div><!-- row --> </footer> </div> <style type="text/css"> div.aw-widget-36hour-inner a.aw-arrow { z-index: 1 !important; } div.aw-widget-current [class*="bg-"] { background: none !important; } div.aw-current-weather-inner h3 { display: none; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content { border: none !important; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-cl, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-cl a.aw-current-weather, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-s, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-s a.aw-current-weather { color: #000 !important; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather p span.aw-temperature-today b { font-weight: 600 !important; padding-left: 40px !important; font-size: 1.5rem !important; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather p time { display: none !important; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather p span.aw-weather-description { display: none !important; } div.aw-widget-current-inner a.aw-toggle { display: none !important; } div#weatherContainer { padding-top: 10px; } .lt-106 div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather span.aw-icon { background-position: 0 0 !important; } .lt-115 div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather span.aw-icon { z-index: 1 !important; } .lt-479 div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather p { z-index: 1 !important; } @media screen and (max-width: 39.9375em) { div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather { color: #fff !important; } div#weatherContainer { padding-top: 10px; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-cl, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-cl a.aw-current-weather, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-s, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-s a.aw-current-weather { color: #fff !important; } } .lt-780 div.aw-widget-36hour-inner div.aw-more-block.aw-more-block-first { display: none; } .lt-780 div.aw-widget-36hour-inner div.aw-more-sep-3 { display: none; } </style> <script type='text/javascript' src='//content.jwplatform.com/libraries/yrJQMy68.js?ver=1.0.0'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/assets/components/featherlight/featherlight.js?ver=1.6.1'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var foundation = {"is_front_page":"0"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/dest/javascript/foundation.min.js?ver=2.36.43'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/dest/javascript/what-input/what-input.min.js?ver=4.0.3'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/dest/javascript/frame_resize_2.0.min.js?ver=2.36.43'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-includes/js/comment-reply.min.js?ver=5.2.7'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/slick-carousel/1.9.0/slick.min.js?ver=1.9.0'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-includes/js/wp-embed.min.js?ver=5.2.7'></script> <!-- Start Catfish ad --> <div style="position:fixed;bottom:0px;width:100%;background:white;"> <div class='code-block code-block-17' style='margin: 8px 0; clear: both;'> <!-- Reserved for Catfish ad. See display call in Footer. --> <div id="div-gpt-17" class="gpt-ad" style="margin: 0 auto;width:320px;"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-17');gptRefreshSlots.push(17);}); </script> </div></div> </div> <!-- End Catfish ad --> <!-- Start Interstitial ad --> <div id='page-cover' style="z-index:999999; text-align:center;background-color:#FFF; position:fixed; top:0; left:0; width:100%; height:100%;padding-top: 25%;padding-left: 10px;padding-right: 10px;display: none;"> <div class='code-block code-block-18' style='margin: 8px 0; clear: both;'> <!-- Reserved for Interstitial ad. See display call in Footer. --> <div id="div-gpt-18" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-18');gptRefreshSlots.push(18);googletag.pubads().addEventListener('slotRenderEnded', function(event) { if (event.slot === gptAdSlots[18]) { if(event.isEmpty) { document.getElementById("page-cover").style.display = 'none'; } else{ console.log("setting timer") //delay modal window from opening to allow ad tags to render; the above listener means the tags loaded, not necessarily showing the creative. var delayModal = window.setTimeout( function(){var timeoutID = window.setTimeout(function(){document.getElementById("page-cover").style.display = 'none';},8000);document.getElementById("page-cover").style.display = 'block';} ,5000); } } }); }); $(document).ready(function() { $("#close-interstitial").click(function() { document.getElementById("page-cover").style.display = 'none'; }); }); </script> </div> <div><a id="close-interstitial" href="#">Close ad</a></div></div> </div> <!-- End Interstitial ad --> <!-- Start vendor library call --> <!-- /1036919/vendor_library_0 --> <div id='div-gpt-21' style='height:1px; width:1px;'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-21');gptRefreshSlots.push(21); }); </script> </div> <!-- End vendor library call --> <script type='text/javascript'> function refreshGPTAdSlots() { googletag.cmd.push(function() { for (i = 0; i < gptAdSlots.length; i++) { if(gptRefreshSlots.indexOf(i) == -1){ googletag.destroySlots([gptAdSlots[i]]); console.log('destroyed ' + i); } } googletag.pubads().refresh(gptAdSlots); }); } refreshGPTAdSlots();</script> <script type="text/javascript">window.NREUM||(NREUM={});NREUM.info={"beacon":"bam.nr-data.net","licenseKey":"e4824da135","applicationID":"96617015","transactionName":"NFVWZ0YCCERXAkxeXQ0fdVBACglZGRJRWVUPVQ==","queueTime":0,"applicationTime":229,"atts":"GBJVEQ4YG0o=","errorBeacon":"bam.nr-data.net","agent":""}</script></body> </html>