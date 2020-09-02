The summer rainfall of 2020 in Prince Rupert broke all precipitation records since as far back as records go, Environment Canada said. (File photo)

Wettest summer on record in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded

Meteorological records were broken in Prince Rupert during August, with the highest summer rainfall in the city, since 1908 when precipitation data first started to be noted.

Washing out the summer of 1969 when 751.9 mm of rain soaked the city, Prince Rupert received 799.2 mm of rain in the pandemic summer of 2020, from the beginning of June to the end of August.

High amounts of rain, totalling 419.8 mm, during August created ground instability in the region resulting in landslides and human safety rescues.

Bobby Sekhon, meteorologist for Environment Canada said it has been an interesting summer in Prince Rupert, with it being the wettest city out of all those tabulated in B.C.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Landslides necessitate rescues east of Prince Rupert

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. nurse one of countless COVID-19 survivors looking for answers
Next story
Male released after entering Cedar Village and causing damage

Just Posted

VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets

Wettest summer on record in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded

Male released after entering Cedar Village and causing damage

RCMP say 34-year-old will pay restitution, doesn’t remember incident

Library gradually increases patron services

Computers now available for public use

B.C. coastal cleanup includes Great Bear Rainforest

$3.5 million for shore debris removal

VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets

VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets

The Northern View’s 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby – Sept. 5

Participants can lure in $2,000 for largest fish

The Northern View presents the Second Annual Tyee Fishing Derby

More than $15,000 is up for grabs in cash and prizes

B.C. non-profit launches free social and emotional learning program for educators

The 12-week care kit by Calmversation Learning Foundation aims to support educators in easing students’ transition back to school

B.C. government undermines information rights: privacy commissioner

B.C.’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act sets 30 business days for the government to respond to information requests

Mother in Vancouver Island hit-and-run killed on 11th wedding anniversary

Trevor Blogg speaks on the tragic death of his wife, Katie

COVID-19: B.C. sales, carbon tax payments must be paid by Sept. 30

Employer health tax payments delayed to end of 2020

Dalmatian-beagle cross rescued from B.C. property now doing ‘amazing’ in London

Tika was one of 57 animals rescued from ‘disgusting display of neglect’ in 2015

Most Read