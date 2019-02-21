WestJet is cutting its direct Terrace to Calgary service as of March 5. (Nicholas Pescod/Black Press Media)

WestJet bails on Terrace-Calgary connection

Cites low passenger numbers

WestJet is cancelling its twice-weekly Terrace-Calgary direct flights, just six months after introducing the service.

“While we understand this may come as disappointing news for the community, the route was not performing to expectations and as a result the decision was made to discontinue the service,” said WestJet official Morgan Bell Feb. 20.

The service cut the travel time between the Northwest Regional Airport and Calgary to just over two hours, avoiding having to fly to Vancouver first for a connecting flight.

READ MORE: WestJet announces direct flights between Terrace, Calgary

When announced late last August, the direct service was hailed by local politicians and others as a step forward in recognizing the economic potential of the area.

And when LNG Canada announced it was going ahead with its $40 billion liquefied natural gas plant at Kitimat, the direct flights were regarded as another step forward in connecting Calgary’s energy development sector with the northwest.

This isn’t the first time WestJet has tried and then cancelled direct flights to and from Calgary.

It and Air Canada both offered the direct service in 2015 at the height of liquefied natural gas development speculation in the northwest but both withdrew when passenger numbers failed to live up to expectations.

READ MORE: WestJet to cut Terrace to Calgary route

WestJet’s Bell did add the airline is adding two flights to and from Vancouver this spring to bolster connections to and from that major hub.

“During peak season, WestJet will now operate 15 flights per week between Terrace and Vancouver,” she said.

Previous story
Alcohol policies fizzle for Canadian governments as harms overflow: reports
Next story
VIDEO: Woman, off-duty cop in serious condition after stabbing outside B.C. elementary school

Just Posted

Kitimat resident is Conservative choice for fall election

Claire Rattée is a former Kitimat councillor

WestJet bails on Terrace-Calgary connection

Cites low passenger numbers

First Nations leaders welcome provincial gaming funds

$3 billion allocated over the next 25 years to First Nations communities from gaming revenue.

More businesses apply for Cannabis retail licences

Hive Cannabis Inc. and Clarity Cannabis BC Ltd. have recently made applications to the LCRB

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

Ice skating on the North Coast, a rare treat

Seawolves hockey players bring their gear to Oliver Lake this week to play on the outdoor rink

70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children: poll

The debate for pro and anti vaccinations has heated up after a measles outbreak in Vancouver

‘Empire’ actor Jusse Smollet turns self in to face false report charge: police

Jussie Smollett turned himself into central booking

VIDEO: Woman, off-duty cop in serious condition after stabbing outside B.C. elementary school

The officer was interceding in an alleged assault when he and the woman were stabbed

‘A little baloney’ in PM’s claim about solicitor-client privilege on SNC-Lavalin

The Conservatives and NDP want Trudeau to waive that privilege so Wilson-Raybould can offer her side of the story

Proposed edible pot rules are wasteful, would leave products tasteless: critics

When Canada legalized weed last fall, it only allowed fresh or dried bud, oil, plants and seeds

Samsung folding phone is different – but also almost $2,000

But most analysts see a limited market for foldable-screen phones

Alcohol policies fizzle for Canadian governments as harms overflow: reports

About 80 per cent of Canadians drink, and most enjoy a drink or two

Ontario man accused of killing 11-year-old daughter dies in hospital, police say

Roopesh Rajkumar had been hospitalized with what police described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound

Most Read