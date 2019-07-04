(West Vancouver Police)

West Vancouver cops tangle with 300 drunk youths on Canada Day

One officer was punched in the face. Two young people were arrested.

Two police officers were assaulted – one punched in the face – when confronting a violent, drunken group of 300 young people in West Vancouver on Canada Day.

Three officers were watching a large gathering of teens between the ages of 12 to 20 years old near a skate park at Ambleside Park just before 9 p.m.

Police began to question a person they thought was drinking underage. Police allege the person then charged at one of the officers, sparking a response from crowd of 300 gathered near the park.

The other youths allegedly surrounded the police officers and began “chanting and swearing obscenities, while many filmed the interaction.”

Police said two cops were assaulted and one was treated for injuries after being punched in the face.

Access to Ambleside Park was shut down for three hours as police tried to gain control of the situation.

“This type of violent behaviour cannot and will not be tolerated in West Vancouver,” said Chief Len Goerke.

“Foot patrols throughout our parks and beaches will be ongoing over the Summer months and enforcement action will be taken where officers find individuals contravening the Liquor Control and Licensing Act, or disrupting the peace and lawful use and enjoyment of public space by drunkenness, violence, or threats of violence.”

ALSO READ: Wild house party causes $20,000 of damage to West Van rental home

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Wildfire called in to help battle U.S. blaze near Osoyoos
Next story
B.C. woman files human rights complaint alleging racial discrimination by former boss

Just Posted

Three more earthquakes off north and central B.C. coasts

No tsunami or damage reported after the aftershocks in near Bella Bella, Port Hardy and Haida Gwaii

Skeena-Bulkley Valley Conservative candidate under fire for human skull gift

Party says they stand behind Claire Rattée 100 per cent

Play time! Conrad Park playground opens to the public

Unique equipment is on hand at the first all accessible playground on the east side

Chad Day reelected president of Tahltan Central Government

Tahltan mining interests advanced during Day’s first two terms

VIDEO AND STORY: Prince Rupert celebrations headlined with First Nations and Chinese collaboration

Chinese lion dancing and First Nations drumming delight the Canada Day crowd at Mariners Park

VIDEO: Tyler Stene’s youth golf programs snagging future pros with enthusiastic approach

Stene, or “Mr. Golf Man” to his students, is excited about the youth golf landscape in Prince Rupert

Former B.C. nursing instructor banned after photographing students in bathing suits

Stephen Bishop can’t apply for a nursing license for at least four years

The B.C. government looks for feedback from drivers

The province is conducting a survey in order to improve travel in B.C.

Carjacking spree results in police pursuits, three arrests in southeastern B.C.

All three individuals face many criminal code charges

Family pet killed by raccoons in B.C. park

City of Trail posts warning signs after dog mauled on morning walk

WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

VIDEO: Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Premier says inquiry will determine if any laws have been broken and recommend appropriate action

BC SPCA launches #NoHotPets campaign this summer

Many dog owners don’t know how deadly hot cars can be, SPCA stated

Anti-abortion film screening cancelled after B.C. theatre receives threats

Shuswap Pro-Life Society supports decision, will pursue private screening of movie Unplanned

Most Read