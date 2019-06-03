West Fraser has announced curtailments in five B.C. mills. File photo

West Fraser announces temporary production curtailments in five northern BC mills

Mills in Quesnel, Williams Lake, Smithers, Fraser Lake and Chetwynd will be affected

West Fraser announced a temporary production curtailment at their mills in Chetwynd, Quesnel, Williams Lake, Smithers and Fraser Lake this afternoon (June 3).

The curtailment will be for one week in June, in which all mill activities will be curtailed for the full week.

The press release does not specify which week.

The release cites “sustained weak pricing in in global lumber markets and high log costs” as the reason behind the curtailment.

The curtailment is expected to reduce lumber capacity by approximately 30 million board feet. According to the release, over the last six month, including this curtailment, West Fraser has implemented temporary and permanent capacity curtailments of approximately 125 million and 300 million respectively.

The release did not detail the number of workers affected.

More to come.

