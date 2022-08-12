Welcome back to the Prince Rupert Lester Centre with a new season line-up

More than 15 acts will be staged between September and May 2023

The Lester Center of the Arts hosted Charles Hays Secondary School orchestra practice on Nov. 25, 2021, for the annual high school musical. The performing arts centre announced its 2022-2023 theatre program lineup on Aug. 10. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

It’s a ‘Welcome Back’ full theatre season for the Lester Center of the Arts, with more than 15 shows scheduled between September and May 2023, announced Chris Armstrong, general manager, on August 10.

The season will be launched with a three-day gala to celebrate the centre’s 35th anniversary from October 13-15, featuring dance, music, theatre, and a world-class magician, Chris Funk, Armstrong said.

“We’ve named the season ‘Welcome Back’ because this will be our first full season since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020,” Armstrong said. “In keeping with the theme, we’d like to welcome back performers and audiences alike to once again enjoy the best of the performing arts.”

The theatre manager said as a bonus, a pre-season show has been with locally rooted AC/DC tribute band Rock or Bust playing on Aug. 12.

Hot on the heavy metal classic rock heels, follows sold-out back-to-back shows with country music star Johnny Ried, with ‘An Intimate Evening’ on September 12 and 13.

Another highlight of the season will be Mama Mia! hitting a high note with the return of the community musical on stage from April 20-22, 2023 and directed by Alison O’Toole

“I’m very excited that we’ll be able to once again bring a musical to Prince Rupert, and even more excited that it’s the music of ABBA,” the show director said. “We’ve got some incredibly talented musicians and performers in Prince Rupert who will put on a terrific show in April.”

Margaret Cavin, Lester Centre board chair, said she is grateful for everyone who had a hand in securing the theatre programme.

“A lot of work has gone into planning this season, and some of the shows had been booked a few years ago,” she said.

The 2022-2023 season will also feature music from a variety of different genres, Armstrong said. Acts will include classical music by Sarah Hagen in November, soul/neo-folk/R&B by Tonye Aganaba in September, and a fusion of dulcimer and piano in “Roots & Grooves” during February.

The stage will also host two comedy shows in January. In March, audiences can be wowed by Toronto’s Ballet Jorgen with a contemporary version of Cinderella and the BC Annual Dance Competition will return for its 33rd year in May.

