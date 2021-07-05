Weekly COVID-19 numbers remain at zero in region

Step three of B.C.’s restart plan started on July 1st. Masks are no longer mandatory in public places and restrictions on dining, nightclubs, casinos and sports have been amended. (Image: supplied)

Prince Rupert can now celebrate as it is at an 80 per cent vaccination rate among the eligible population to have received their first dose of the virus vaccine, Northern Health announced on June 29.

“With the city being the first community to roll out mass clinics for their entire eligible age group, and has already seen the benefits of higher vaccination rates,” the health authority posted on it’s social media page.

More than 78 per cent of people aged 12 years old and greater throughout the province have now received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 30 per cent have received their second dose.

“Thanks to everyone who has received the vaccine, COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to drop dramatically, Northern Health stated. “Let’s continue to make our communities safe by getting vaccinated.”

As of July 1, the province entered into step three of BC’s Restart Program allowing recreational travel within Canada, no group limits on dining or regular liquor service. Sports and exercise will return to pre-pandemic status with personal gatherings returning to normal. Outdoor organized gatherings will be limited to 5,000 people or 50 per cent of capacity and indoor organized gatherings will be limited to 50 people of 50 per cent of the venue capacity, whichever is greater.

The criteria for the province to transition forward into step three 70 per cent of the 18 plus population must be vaccinated with a first immunization, along with low cases counts, and declining hospitalizations.

Masks are no longer mandatory in indoor, public spaces, however, those 12 years and older who are not fully vaccinated with both inoculations for 14-days or more are recommended to still wear masks.

Fairs, festivals, and trade shows will be able to take place with safety plans, and religious services are able to resume as normal. Casinos

The BC Center for Disease Control shows that as of July 2nd, there were 99 patients hospitalized across the B.C. with 30 in critical care bringing the active number of cases to 729 across the province.

In Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii, Kitimat, Terrace, and in all communities along highway 16 the case rates have cleared down to zero including Prince George. The closest reported cases for the week of June 20 to 26 are eight in the Peace River North area and two in the Cariboo. The remaining active cases are located in communities in the south of the province.

With cases now appearing stable at zero in the local region the total number of cases during the pandemic are 823 for the Prince Rupert Area, 142 in Haida Gwaii, 196 in Nisga’a, Terrace experienced 799 active cases, and Kitimat dealt with 210, between January 2020 and June 2021.

Globally confirmed cases hit 183,096,569 with total deaths at 3,964,102. Around the world, more than 851,583,854 people have been fully vaccinated, according to the COVID-19 information centre.

