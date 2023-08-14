Maxim Hjelt, Braiden Brown, Parker Danroth and Liam Bishop won the third annual Moe Hays Memorial Junior Scramble, Sunday Aug 13. (Photo submitted)

Weekend tournaments at the Prince Rupert Golf Club raises $12,000

The golf scramble had an adult competition Saturday, then a youngsters event Sunday.

An exciting adult and junior golf tournament took place at the Prince Rupert Golf Club over the weekend (Aug. 12-13).

The winners of the the third annual Moe Hays Memorial Junior Scramble were Maxim Hjelt, Braiden Brown, Parker Danroth and Liam Bishop, while Drew Fudger, Alern Deschamp, Cole Marogna, Zac Paulo and Brody Haugen won the adult championship after a playoff on Saturday.

A total of $12,000 was raised for the club to improve facilities, according to Shawn Fagan, head golf pro at the club.

Fagan said the club is a “community staple”.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Golf Club delayed season opening

Ninety-nine players came out to try their luck at hitting a hole-in-one, and a prize of $10,000 was offered to anyone who could achieve the lofty goal.

While some got close, no hole-in-ones happened this time.

Fagan said it was a great weekend for the golf club.

“It was a fun atmosphere, the weather held off. Everyone was out there having a good time,” said Fagan.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dog dies from B.C. helicopter crash, pilot missing after leaving scene
Next story
The Best of the Best competition returns to Prince Rupert this year

Just Posted

The start of the Nisga’a Highway, also known as Highway 113, in Terrace. This vital link between Terrace and northern communities, such as New Aiyansh, became the site of a landslide on Aug. 14, leading to single-lane alternating traffic as crews work to clear debris. (Black Press Media file photo)
Landslide on Nisga’a Highway leads to single-lane traffic, road cleanup underway

The Burnaby Chiefs celebrate their victory in the men’s division at the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days Opens Men’s & Ladies Basketball Tournament. Their triumph marks a highlight in a competition that brought together 34 teams from across the province and region. (2023 Terrace Riverboat Days Opens Mens & Ladies Basketball Tournament/Facebook)
Terrace’s 2023 Riverboat Days basketball tournament a slam dunk success

The Best of the Best competition will be open until Sept. 7 2023. (Photo submitted)
The Best of the Best competition returns to Prince Rupert this year

Maxim Hjelt, Braiden Brown, Parker Danroth and Liam Bishop won the third annual Moe Hays Memorial Junior Scramble, Sunday Aug 13. (Photo submitted)
Weekend tournaments at the Prince Rupert Golf Club raises $12,000