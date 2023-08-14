Weekend tournaments at the Prince Rupert Golf Club raises $12,000

The golf scramble had an adult competition Saturday, then a youngsters event Sunday.

An exciting adult and junior golf tournament took place at the Prince Rupert Golf Club over the weekend (Aug. 12-13).

The winners of the the third annual Moe Hays Memorial Junior Scramble were Maxim Hjelt, Braiden Brown, Parker Danroth and Liam Bishop, while Drew Fudger, Alern Deschamp, Cole Marogna, Zac Paulo and Brody Haugen won the adult championship after a playoff on Saturday.

A total of $12,000 was raised for the club to improve facilities, according to Shawn Fagan, head golf pro at the club.

Fagan said the club is a “community staple”.

Ninety-nine players came out to try their luck at hitting a hole-in-one, and a prize of $10,000 was offered to anyone who could achieve the lofty goal.

While some got close, no hole-in-ones happened this time.

Fagan said it was a great weekend for the golf club.

“It was a fun atmosphere, the weather held off. Everyone was out there having a good time,” said Fagan.