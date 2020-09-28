Weekend sees 267 cases, 3 deaths in B.C.; Dr. Henry says events leading to COVID spread

There are currently 1,302 active cases in B.C., while 3,372 people are under public health monitoring

People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. recorded 267 new cases and three deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday (Sept. 28).

Henry said 10 of the new cases are epi-linked. There are currently 1,302 active cases in B.C., while 3,372 people are under public health monitoring. There are 69 of which are in hospital, 22 of whom are in ICU. There have now been 233 total deaths and 8,908 cases since the pandemic began.

B.C.’s weekend case total dipped under 300 for the first time in September, even as provinces like Ontario hit record highs.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus