Weather statement issued for high winds in Prince Rupert

Kitimat resident Tom Wilkinson shared this picture of a tree that fell on Kingfisher Ave. during the wind and rain storm the other week, causing damage to the fence and yard behind it. Dec. 8, 2020. Tom Wilkinson photo

A special weather statement forecasting powerful winds in Prince Rupert and North Coast sections has been issued by Environment Canada, for Sept. 29.

“Much of today will have strong southerly winds until a very strong frontal system swings through late this afternoon and into the evening. Very strong southeast winds will develop by this evening and shift to very strong southwest winds near midnight,” the statement read.

Wind speeds gusting up to 100 km/h may break branches and toss loose objects. Power outages are possible, stated the weather agency.

Five to 10 mm of rain is expected during the day with a high of 12 C. Winds from the southeast will continue overnight with between 20 mm to 30 mm of rain.

By Thursday, southwest winds of 40 km/h gusting to 60 are expected with a high of 11 C, and showers overnight.