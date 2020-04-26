Waterline break at Sixth and Fullton

Prince Rupert City work crews were on site at Sixth Ave. West and Fulton Street on April 26, to complete emergency infrastructure repairs.

A six-inch waterline ruptured creating the necessity to turn off water to local area residents. Crews dug up the road to access the area of broken pipe. The repairs were needed directly in the middle of the roads causing the intersecting streets to have traffic diverted.

Local area residents noticed the break with water bubbling up through the pavement and coming up through curb grates around midnight on April 25. City work crews arrived on site within half an hour to commence repairs and had the water switched off fairly quickly, staff at the Red Rooster Guest Suites said.

Water was turned back on at 3 p.m. Sunday and more work may be required in the area such as filling and road re-paving, a City work crew member said.

