Water treatment facility project in Prince Rupert enters first phase

A request for proposals to start the development of a new water treatment facility was issued by the City of Prince Rupert on Oct. 26.

“This first step towards a new water treatment facility will see the selected proponent assess our water supply system as well as the specific qualities of our above-ground water supply, and provide a recommendation for treatment based on the properties of our local water,” the City said.

The water treatment project is expected to be fully completed by 2023, a media release issued by the City said, with the ground being broken on the project in early 2022.

“Over the course of the last year, the City has been collecting water quality data and working with the Province to develop a clear path forward for the project,” the statement said.

Funding for the project has come from a near $22 million Investing in Canada Infrastructure grant funds in August of 2019. The project saw delays in the spring from COVID-19 domino effect which impacted all levels of government.

