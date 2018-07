Prince Rupert traffic being directed by flaggers on July 31

City crews work on a water service repair on Fifth Avenue East in Prince Rupert on July 31. (Ed Evans / The Northern View)

Flaggers are directing traffic in both directions on Fifth Avenue East on July 31.

An update from the City of Prince Rupert said city crews are working on a water service repair at 237 Fifth Avenue East in the morning, and work is expected to be completed by the end of the day or tomorrow.

