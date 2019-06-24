Water restored to Sixth Ave. after three hour interruption

The water has been restored on Sixth Ave. East between McBride St. and William Booth Way after the city posted an advisory around 2 p.m. on Monday, June 24 stating that the taps would “be shut off for emergency water main repairs effective immediately.”

The water was off for approximately three hours until repairs were complete. A water main break caused by a fitting failure occurred on Sixth Ave. East prompting the city to shut the taps.

“Staff worked feverishly to complete the repairs as soon as possible. Staff take these incidences very seriously. We try to reduce the impacts of water shut offs to the best of our ability so that residents do not go long without water,” said Veronika Stewart,communication manager for the city.

Stewart added that residents are always encouraged to have portable water on site in case of instances like these or other more prolonged emergency situations.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist