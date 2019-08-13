Water repair Wednesday

City crews work on a water service repair on Fifth Ave. East in Prince Rupert in 2018. (Ed Evans / The Northern View)

The 400 block of Fifth Ave. East will be reduced to a single lane on Wednesday, Aug. 14 while water repair work is conducted.

420 Fifth Ave. East will be the site of the operation by city utility crews as they perform a water service repair. The street underwent a similar repair last summer. Traffic control personnel will be on scene to help direct those passing along the street.

This adds to a series of water repairs the city has been performing recently, which included an eight hour water main shutoff along McBride St. today from Sixth Ave. East to William Booth Way.

Last week the city repaired a stretch of water in the 900 block of Sixth Ave. East.

Alex Kurial | Journalist