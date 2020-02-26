Water main break – McBride and First

Prince Rupert City work crews are definitely not wet behind the ears, but are knee deep in water fixing a water main break at the corner of First Ave. and McBride St.

The break occurred late in the afternoon on Feb. 25. Crews turned off the water, which covered the intersection area with three to four inches of water, while areas businesses and residents were notified. Work to repair the break started at 8 a.m. on Feb. 26, and was expected to be completed by 5 p.m.

“Emergency repairs like this one, are included within the City’s water operating budget, with costs dependant on the size and scale of repairs required,” the City said.

The area was cordoned off with fencing and the City advised additional traffic disruptions may continue until the repairs are fully completed.

