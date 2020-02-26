Water main break – McBride and First

Ten inch water main break flooded intersection

  • Feb. 26, 2020 3:40 p.m.
  • News

Prince Rupert City work crews are definitely not wet behind the ears, but are knee deep in water fixing a water main break at the corner of First Ave. and McBride St.

READ MORE: McBride water main break to disrupt traffic for another six weeks

The break occurred late in the afternoon on Feb. 25. Crews turned off the water, which covered the intersection area with three to four inches of water, while areas businesses and residents were notified. Work to repair the break started at 8 a.m. on Feb. 26, and was expected to be completed by 5 p.m.

“Emergency repairs like this one, are included within the City’s water operating budget, with costs dependant on the size and scale of repairs required,” the City said.

READ MORE: Highway safety work between Terrace and Prince Rupert nearly finished

The area was cordoned off with fencing and the City advised additional traffic disruptions may continue until the repairs are fully completed.

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
UBC faculty to receive 2% wage increases for next three years

Just Posted

Water main break – McBride and First

Ten inch water main break flooded intersection

Rupert residents show anti-bullying support

Are you wearing a pink shirt today? Send us your photos!

Budget is dam good!

Proposed 2020 budget include no tax increase and road repaving

Breakfast Club of Canada launches the day right

P.R.M.S. students are fed the benefits of community partnerships

Chinese New Year celebrates 2020 year of the rat

Lions woken in rare traditional Chinese New Year ceremony

VIDEO: Minister says consider coronavirus outbreak when planning for spring break

Foreign Affairs minister points to rash of new cases appearing in places like Italy and Iran

UPDATE: Arrests made, tires slashed on patrol cars in northern B.C., says RCMP

But a Gitxsan hereditary chief says 14 were arrested, as fight over natural gas pipeline continues

Trucking company fined $175K for Kootenay creek fuel spill

Decision handed down last Friday in Nelson court

B.C. city rebrands with new logo, cheeky slogan

‘Langford, where it all happens’ is the City’s new slogan

B.C. Liberals call for ban on foreign funds to pipeline protesters

Sierra Club, Wilderness Committee back Coastal GasLink blockades

Donations pour in for family who lost father, son in fatal crash on B.C. highway

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling on Highway 5A

VIDEO: Chris Pratt admires Kamloops’ beauty while filming ‘Jurassic World 3’

Film crews will be in Merritt for next two weeks

B.C. man who pulled a gun on off-duty cop gets two years in prison

Encounter also led police to a home where 100 guns and explosives were found

‘It’s like he just vanished’: Quesnel man still missing, last seen two months ago

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Most Read