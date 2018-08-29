Water main break affects 80 homes in Prince Rupert

A water main break on Sixth Avenue East will impact an estimated 80 homes on Aug. 29.
At 11:30 a.m. the City of Prince Rupert notified the public that due to the break, crews have shut off the water between Lax Kxeen Elementary School and McBride Street.
City crews will knock on doors to notify nearby residents that may be affected.
Water service is expected to be restored by the end of Wednesday, Aug. 29.
City to provide updates on its new website, and through its app.
newsroom@thenorthernview.com
