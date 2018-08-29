Water main break affects 80 homes in Prince Rupert

City crews have shut off the water on a section of 6th Ave to repair a break

City crews working on water main break on Sixth Avenue East. (Ed Evans / The Northern View)

A water main break on Sixth Avenue East will impact an estimated 80 homes on Aug. 29.

At 11:30 a.m. the City of Prince Rupert notified the public that due to the break, crews have shut off the water between Lax Kxeen Elementary School and McBride Street.

City crews will knock on doors to notify nearby residents that may be affected.

Water service is expected to be restored by the end of Wednesday, Aug. 29.

City to provide updates on its new website, and through its app.

READ MORE: City launches its own app and emergency notification system

RELATED: Water main break on McBride may require full replacement



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter