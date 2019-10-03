WATCH: Wolf spotted roaming on residential street in Prince Rupert

A wolf was spotted on the 800-block of Eleventh Ave. East.

Resident Sahar Hardy who lives on the street took a video of the wolf on Wednesday morning around 9:30a.m.

Hardy said the wolf tried to cross the street but turned back after vehicles spotted him and slowed down to take a look.

“He lurked around for about ten minutes before retreating into the woods,” she said.

Hardy did not report the wolf to the conservation officer because her house is “in the backyard” of where they live and the conservation website says only to report a spotting if it is an interference that would cause an issue to public safety.

Hardy said she just wants residents in the area to be aware of the sighting so they do not let their children or dogs out unattended.

Hardy said in six years she has seen around four wolves come into the area that late in the afternoon. All of those incidents were also during the fall season.

READ MORE: Dog killed in wolf attack in Port Edward

READ MORE: Port Edward council updates on wolf attacks

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist