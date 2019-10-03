WATCH: Wolf spotted roaming on residential street in Prince Rupert

Resident warns neighbours of wolf spotted on 800-block of Eleventh Ave. East.

A wolf was spotted on the 800-block of Eleventh Ave. East.

Resident Sahar Hardy who lives on the street took a video of the wolf on Wednesday morning around 9:30a.m.

Hardy said the wolf tried to cross the street but turned back after vehicles spotted him and slowed down to take a look.

“He lurked around for about ten minutes before retreating into the woods,” she said.

Hardy did not report the wolf to the conservation officer because her house is “in the backyard” of where they live and the conservation website says only to report a spotting if it is an interference that would cause an issue to public safety.

Hardy said she just wants residents in the area to be aware of the sighting so they do not let their children or dogs out unattended.

Hardy said in six years she has seen around four wolves come into the area that late in the afternoon. All of those incidents were also during the fall season.

READ MORE: Dog killed in wolf attack in Port Edward

READ MORE: Port Edward council updates on wolf attacks

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’
Next story
Province opens supportive housing for homeless in Penticton

Just Posted

WATCH: Wolf spotted roaming on residential street in Prince Rupert

Resident warns neighbours of wolf spotted on 800-block of Eleventh Ave. East.

Molly Wickham endorses Skeena-Bulkley Valley Green candidate Mike Sawyer

In July, Wickham filed a lawsuit against CGL over the destruction of the Gidimt’en checkpoint camp

In their own words: What issues would you address in Prince Rupert specifically to tackle climate change?

The Skeena-Bulkley Valley federal candidates talk about climate change in Prince Rupert

NDP candidate Taylor Bachrach calls on opponents to sign petition against open-net fish farming

Conservative candidate Claire Rattée declined to sign

Independent Merv Ritchie wants to give Skeena-Bulkley Valley residents their voice back

Traditional party politics ruining democratic system, Ritchie says

WATCH: Orange Shirt Day in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert marks seventh annual Orange Shirt Day with morning of reflective thought and march

Province opens supportive housing for homeless in Penticton

Multiple supportive housing projects were announced by BC Housing

Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Comedian highlights Gallant’s actions as ‘the kind of story we need right now’

Building electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’

Pashta MaryMoon has been in the business of death midwivery for 40 years

Appeal denied in ‘vicious’ attack on 86-year-old B.C. mom with dementia

Monique Van Donselaar sentenced to 15 months after pushing her mother during a heated argument

VIDEO: Renters keep showing up at B.C. couple’s home after it was listed in online scam

One said she’d given an $800 deposit to someone she met in a coffee shop

Livestock found dead with missing genitals under investigation in northern B.C.

Fort St. John RCMP responded to reports of first a bull, then a horse, found dead

Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot

There’s also a chance to win eight Maxmillion prizes in the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 4

Most Read