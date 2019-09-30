WATCH: Prince Rupert Teachers’ Union rally outside MLA Rice’s Office

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo
The union is asking for a fair deal
Chief councillor Leighton re-elected, while three new councillors join a trio of incumbents
Residents will now have to recycle during operating hours only
Prince Rupert’s Ann Marie Vandermeer tops the podium five different times in swimming
Bikers from around the Northwest converged on Prince Rupert in support of the Salvation Army
Hundreds of students walked to PRMS to participate in event recognizing residential school impacts
Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing
It’s against the law to introduce aquatic invasive species in B.C.
Election season is ramping up for all the parties
Provincial government providing up to $100,000 for urban deer operational or research projects
Owen Mann-Campbell and another B.C. man seek damages after using Juul vapes
Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next
Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield
Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border
Sept. 30 aims to remember the suffering of thousands of First Nations, Métis and Inuit children
Mark Hecht’s piece was taken down and paper’s editor-in-chief apologized for running it
Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again
A total of 150,000 Indigenous children are thought to have spent at least some time in a residential school