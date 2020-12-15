Second World War veteran David Thiessen of Abbotsford is one of 25 people at Tabor Home who have died of COVID-19 since an outbreak began there in early November.

Second World War veteran David Thiessen of Abbotsford is one of 25 people at Tabor Home who have died of COVID-19 since an outbreak began there in early November.

War veteran in Abbotsford dies of COVID three weeks after 100th birthday

David Thiessen among 25 COVID-related deaths at Tabor Home

An Abbotsford woman whose dad is one of the 25 COVID-19-related deaths at Tabor Home has nothing but praise for the staff who work there.

Josey McIntosh said she feels that workers at the facility have unfairly received “a lot of negative feedback” in the midst of what has become B.C.’s largest outbreak at a long-term care home.

McIntosh said she and her family are “very happy” with the care that her dad, David Thiessen, received during his time at Tabor Home.

She said the staff are to be commended for “putting their lives, and that of their families, at risk every time they walk in that door” during the outbreak.

“I feel that the staff are very caring, and they’re very compassionate. (Some of) the residents have been there a long time, and they’re like family to them,” said McIntosh, a former nurse who worked at Menno Hospital for many years.

Her dad was recently featured in an Abbotsford News article for Remembrance Day. Thiessen was a Second World War veteran who celebrated his 100th birthday on Nov. 11 this year.

RELATED: Abbotsford veteran turns 100 on Remembrance Day

He first moved to Tabor Court in 2013, and then to Tabor Home five years later when his health worsened, including the onset of dementia.

Thiessen’s family had hoped to have a celebration for his birthday. But due to COVID-19 restrictions that limit inside visits to one family member once a week, only McIntosh had expected to be able to go into the home and hoped that other family members could visit at the window.

But because even window visits are curtailed during COVID outbreaks, the family wasn’t sure they would get to see Thiessen at all on his birthday. (The outbreak began Nov. 4.)

However, McIntosh said Tabor Home staff went out of their way to make the day special. She said 37 family members, following social-distancing protocols, were permitted to gather outside a window.

They carried big “Happy Birthday!” signs and balloons, and each family group was able to talk to Thiessen on the phone.

“He recognized us all, and just seemed to enjoy the whole celebration,” McIntosh said.

She said after the celebration, staff took all the balloons and posters and put them up in Thiessen’s room.

McIntosh said it was 11 days later – on Nov. 22 – that she got a phone call to inform her that her dad had contracted the virus. She said it was a difficult call to receive, even though she had been “half expecting” it because so many residents were testing positive. (As of Dec. 14, 93 residents and 63 staff – 156 total cases – had tested positive since the start of the outbreak, and there were seven active cases.)

McIntosh said her dad didn’t have any symptoms for the first couple of days, but then he developed overwhelming fatigue.

“That’s what took him down. He didn’t have the fever or the heart problems, difficulty breathing or anything that some people have. He was just so tired and then stayed in bed more and ate less, and it took its toll that way,” she said.

In the days leading up to her dad’s death on Dec. 5, McIntosh said she was in contact every day with staff at Tabor Home. If her dad was able, she would talk to him on the phone or have a video chat.

One nurse took a picture of Thiessen on her cellphone and sent it to McIntosh.

As Thiessen’s health worsened and the end was drawing near, McIntosh said the family had to decide whether they would sit by his bedside.

But McIntosh and her husband both have compromised immune systems. Their daughter is a licensed practical nurse in Mission and her son is a care aide in Abbotsford, and they didn’t want to risk contracting the virus.

They made the difficult decision to forgo bedside visits, and the staff arranged to transfer Thiessen to a room with a window that was accessible from the parking lot.

RELATED: Tabor Home in Abbotsford records 24 COVID deaths, on par with Langley Lodge

“They brought his whole bed there, and they put up some of the cards and pictures on the wall so that if he did open his eyes it would look like he was still in his room,” McIntosh said.

A nurse held a phone to Thiessen’s ear so that the family could say their goodbyes and sing and pray to him.

McIntosh said her dad did not seem to be in a lot of pain or distress, and he died peacefully. She said his death is “a sad time, but also joyful.”

“I know he’s in Heaven, and that’s where he wanted to go.”

The family now plans to bury Thiessen’s ashes in Manitoba, where he was born and lived until 1987, when he came to B.C. with his second wife, Margaret. His first wife (and McIntosh’s mom), Liddy, who died in 1977, is buried in Manitoba.

A memorial service will wait until restrictions are lifted that limit the number of people who can attend.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusFraser Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Teachers mental health in SD 52 is a concern to PRDTU
Next story
Mayor, MLA call for transparency from NHA amid COVID surge in Fort St. James

Just Posted

Cedar Village, in Prince Rupert, a 30 unit seniors housing complex is part of 114,000 housing units promised provincially by the BC NDP government which the BC Liberals said in a Dec. 11 press release are “abysmally slow” with housing needs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
BC NDP are all talk and no action on affordable housing – BC Liberals

25,000 new homes are completed, 200 in the North Coast - BC NDP MLA Jennifer Rice

Teachers’ Mental Health Awareness Day has been proclaimed by the Prince Rupert District Teachers Union to be Jan. 15. The union is starting to prepare for it now, as teachers are worried and stressed over working conditions, Gabriel Bureau, president of PRTDU said on Dec. 15. (Photo: K-J Millar)
Teachers mental health in SD 52 is a concern to PRDTU

Preparations are starting now for SD 52 Teachers’ Mental Health Awareness Day on Jan. 15

These photos show the different stages Harry Good went through in surviving COVID-19. “Happy to be where I am,” he wrote on Facebook Dec. 7. (Harry Good Facebook photo)
Hazelton man shares the bad, ugly and good of his battle with COVID-19

Harry Good is home recovering following a lengthy hospital stay including five days on life support

Prince Rupert School Board District 52 said on Dec. 14, that a ‘robust’ discussion was had about masks and Christmas break during the pandemic at it’s Dec. meeting. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
SD 52 had a ‘robust debate’ about Christmas break during the pandemic

Prince Rupert SD 52 considered extending the break and requiring masks

Canada Post is increasing services and amending postal dates due to 2020 surges in parcels and mail. Prince Rupert Canada Post employee Paula Picard said back on April 22, 2020 that employees are doing the best they can with the unprecedented increases. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Shop and ship this week to have that gift get there in time

Canada Post adjusts holiday parcel shipping deadlines in response to unprecedented demand

Public health workers unpack B.C.’s first shipment of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, which has to be kept in low-temperature packaging until administering, Dec. 13, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases dip to 522 Tuesday

Hospitalized, intensive care patients still increasing

Mike Preston, co-owner of the Brentwood School of Music in Central Saanich, plans to listen to a song he cannot stand for 12 hours straight this Sunday to help raise money for the Mustard Seed Street Church. (Mike Preston/Submitted)
Vancouver Island music teacher endures 12 hours of sour notes for sweet cause

Mike Preston of Brentwood School of Music will endure a song he cannot stand for 12 hours

The province is investing $9.5 million into clearing B.C.’s coastal areas of marine debris and derelict vessels. (NOAA Coral Reef Ecosystem Project/contributed photo.)
Cleanup program targets B.C. marine debris and derelict vessels

Province offering $9.5 million to projects that improve the coastline

An ariel view of the landslide area near Bute Inlet reveals the devastation of salmon habitat. (Photo supplied by 49 North Helicopters)
Generation of B.C. salmon likely wiped out by central coast landslide

Homalco First Nation to push for special hatchery permits

Nanaimo Clippers players Jordan Naylor, left, and Trevor LeDonne drop off letters at the office of Nanaimo MLA Sheila Malcolmson, asking for her support as the team asks for reconsideration of provincial health orders banning 19-20-year-olds from practising and playing sports. (Photo submitted)
Junior hockey team in B.C. pleads for an opportunity to play during pandemic

Nanaimo Clippers’ owner questions science behind public health orders

Ella-Ray Lewis in her bedroom, following the transformation made possible through Make-A-Wish Canada (formerly Children's Wish Foundation of Canada and Make-A-Wish Foundation of Canada). (Contributed photo)
Surrey teen battling skin cancer has miracle wish granted, sparkles and all

Make-A-Wish challenge adds luxury sparkle to Ella-Ray Lewis’ bedroom

There have been 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Big White Ski Resort. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
60 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Big White Ski Resort amid social gathering concerns

Interior Health (IH) attributes most of the cases to shared housing, social gatherings

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Dr. Bonnie Henry at news conference on arrival of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
Horgan warns B.C. holiday partiers, protesters to sit tight, mask up

COVID-19 fines will be levied, and collection will follow

Jennifer Charlesworth, British Columbia’s representative for children and youth, is seen in Victoria on December 10, 2018. In its latest report, Charlesworth’s office is once again calling on the province to improve its support system for youth transitioning out of government care after they turn 19 years old. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner
B.C. must improve supports for youth ‘aging out’ of government care: watchdog report

About 850 young people transition out of care every year in B.C.

Most Read