Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Texas Laurence Mickey, on Feb. 16. (Photo: RCMP)

Wanted Wednesday: Texas Laurence Mickey

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting public assistance locating wanted man

The Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Texas Laurence Mickey.

Mickey is currently wanted on a warrant for failing to attend his designated court dates after being charged with mischief under $5,000 for causing damage to property in April 2021.

He is described as an Indigenous male with short black hair, hazel eyes, 140 lbs (63 kg), is 6’3 (190 cm) tall and typically has a thin moustache.

Police ask the public not to approach Mickey if spotted and instead call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

