Wanted Wednesday: Scott Donders wanted by Prince Rupert RCMP

Prince Rupert RCMP issued a new Wanted Wednesday listing looking for Scott Donders on Jan. 11.

The police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating the 45-year-old man, currently wanted on a 2022 file. Donders is wanted on a warrant stemming from charges of extortion, voyeurism, assault by choking and sexual assault.

The man is described as Caucasian, 183 cm (6’0), 82 kilograms (181lb), with brown hair and blue eyes.

Prince Rupert RCMP wants the public to note that he should not be approached. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

