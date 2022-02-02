Prince Rupert RCMP have stated on Jan. 31, Bradley Joseph Fenton-Vickers is wanted on an outstanding warrant from 2020. (Photo: Supplied)

Wanted Wednesday: RCMP request assistance in locating man

Bradley Joseph Fenton-Vickers is wanted on an outstanding warrant

Bradley Joseph Fenton-Vickers is wanted by the Prince Rupert RCMP on an outstanding warrant from 2020.

On Jan. 31, the local detachment issued a request for public assistance in locating 25-year-old man, wanted on charges for unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm and failing to comply with an undertaking.

The RCMP have described Fenton-Vickers as an Indigenous male, 183 cm (6’0), 64 kg (141 lb), with brown hair and eyes.

Police warn that he is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

 
