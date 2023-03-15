Wanted Wednesday: Prince Rupert RCMP wants you!

In a different style of wanted post Prince Rupert RCMP seeks the public’s support

Const. Brody Hemrich of “The Guns” looks to lock up a victory over firefighter Marcus Jardim of “The Hoses” hockey team in the annual GunsNHoses ice battle on March 18. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A Wanted Wednesday of a different kind was issued by the Prince Rupert RCMP on March 15.

They have requested the public’s assistance in locating great seats for themselves to watch the annual Guns-N-Hoses ice battle between the city’s finest.

The RCMP “Guns” hockey team will square off against the Prince Rupert Fire Rescue “Hoses” team on March 18 at 7 p.m. over center ice in the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre.

The “Guns” look to lock up the victory in the challenge with the charitable competition donating proceeds to Kid Sport.

The teams are “Wanting” fans to come out and enjoy a night of fun for the whole family.

“Choose your side because the teams feature many of Prince Rupert’s first responders, as well as some talent from the Prince Rupert Rampage,” Const. Brody Hemrich of the RCMP said.

Off the ice, there is also a lot of entertainment, Hemrich said.

There will be 50/50 tickets, a duck toss, basket draws and much more. Tickets are $10 for purchase at Cook’s Jewellers, Rupert Cleaners and will be available at the door on the night.

“Kids under 12 will get in for free,” Hemrich said.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist