Prince Rupert RCMP requested on July 13, the public’s assistance looking for Garnet Romeo Hill. RCMP advises he is considered dangerous and not to approach. (Photo: Supplied)

Wanted Wednesday: Prince Rupert RCMP looking for Garnet Romeo Hill

Suspect is considered dangerous and should not be approached, RCMP says

Garnet Romeo Hill is the subject of the Prince Rupert RCMP’s most recent “Wanted Wednesday” issued on July, 13.

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the 47-year-old Indigenous male.

Hill is currently wanted on multiple warrants from Prince Rupert files in 2021 and he has been charged with theft under $5,000.

“He is also wanted out of Wood Buffalo, Alberta for failing to comply with conditions on a 2016 file,” Const. Gabriel Gravel, media relations officer for the city detachment said.

Hill is described as an Indigenous male; 183 cm (6’0); 84 kg (186 lb); black hair; and brown eyes.

RCMP state Hill is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

 
