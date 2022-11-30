Wanted Wednesday – Prince Rupert RCMP are looking for Devin Wellington Giffin

Devon Wellington Giffin, 46, is the subject of Prince Rupert RCMP’s Nov. 30 Wanted Wednesday. He is wanted in numerous locations on outstanding warrants. (Photo: supplied)

This week, the Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 46-year-old Devin Wellington Giffin, the organization stated in the weekly Wanted Wednesday post on Nov. 30.

“He is currently wanted on multiple warrants, including from a 2022 Prince Rupert file, resulting in charges for Theft of a motor vehicle, Possession of property obtained by crime, Mischief and Failing to comply with a Release Order,” a media statement read.

“Giffin is also wanted out of Nova Scotia for Possession of property obtained by crime and Mischief under $5,000, and out of the Yukon and Alberta for Theft of a motor vehicle, Possession of property obtained by crime, Mischief under $5,000, Flight from a Peace Officer and Failing to comply with a Release Order,” Const. Gabriel Gravel, media relations for the Prince Rupert RCMP detachment stated.

Devin Wellington Giffin is described as a Caucasian man; 173cm (5’8); 64kg (141lb); bald head; blue eyes.

RCMP note that he should not be approached. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). #WantedWednesday