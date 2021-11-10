Wanted Wednesday — Kyle Thomas Howden

The Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting assistance in locating Kyle Thomas Howden.

Howden, 36-years-old, is wanted on warrants in connection with Prince Rupert police files, from 2020 and 2021, for charges of theft under $5,000, theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000, impaired operation, driving while prohibited, failing to comply with an undertaking and failing to comply with a probation order.

He is described as a Caucasian male with brown hair with green eyes, standing 6’1 (185 cm), weighing 155 lb (70 kg).

RCMP considers Howden dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Prince Rupert RCMP 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Norman Galimski | Journalist

