adf

Wanted Wednesday — Kyle Thomas Howden

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting public assistance locating a wanted man

The Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting assistance in locating Kyle Thomas Howden.

Howden, 36-years-old, is wanted on warrants in connection with Prince Rupert police files, from 2020 and 2021, for charges of theft under $5,000, theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000, impaired operation, driving while prohibited, failing to comply with an undertaking and failing to comply with a probation order.

He is described as a Caucasian male with brown hair with green eyes, standing 6’1 (185 cm), weighing 155 lb (70 kg).

RCMP considers Howden dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Prince Rupert RCMP 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

 
Norman Galimski | Journalist 
Send Norman email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. to add 10 treatment beds as overdose crisis escalates
Next story
Métis Nation, Terry Fox Foundation partner to create new sash to honour Canadian hero

Just Posted

(File photo)
Wanted Wednesday — Kyle Thomas Howden

North Pacific Cannery National Historic Site is in need of $400,000 cash influx to stay operational, Mayor of Port Edward Knut Bjorndal said, on Nov. 9. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
North Pacific Cannery needs to reel in $400,000 cash influx

Pine Crest Townhomes landlord Steven Rodrozen, said on Nov. 2, they received no notices from evicted tenants to secure a first right of refusal on the renovated units. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
No first crack at renovated units for Prince Rupert Pine Crest evicted renters

A survey by BC Hydro, found British Columbians still ‘underprepared’ for storm-related power outages. (File photo)
Northern residents most prepared in B.C. to battle storm-related power outage: BC Hydro