Wanted Wednesday: Jonathan Livingstone Seagull

Failed to register with the Sex Offender Information Registration Act

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 63-year-old Jonathan Livingstone Seagull.

Seagull is currently wanted on warrants in connection with Prince Rupert RCMP files from 2021 on charges for failing to register, as per an order to comply, with the Sex Offender Information Registration Act.

Seagull is described as a Caucasian male, 170 cm (5’7) and 73 kg ( 161 lb). He has blue eyes and grey hair.

The RCMP is advising the public not to attempt to contact, approach or apprehend him on their own.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

