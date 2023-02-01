Jonah Samuel Edgar is the subject of the Feb. 1, Wanted Wednesday post by the Prince Rupert RCMP. He is wanted on outstanding warrants. (Photo: supplied)

Wanted Wednesday – Jonah Samuel Edgar

Wanted for failing to appear, assault causing bodily harm and more

Jonah Samuel Edgar is the subject of this week’s Wanted Wednesday post issued by the Prince Rupert RCMP on Feb. 1.

Edgar is featured in the police wanted notices on outstanding warrants after failing to appear in court for charges including assault causing bodily harm and mischief under $5,000.

The 34-year-old man is described as Indigenous, 5’7 (170 cm); 198 lbs (90 kg); • Short brown hair that may be dyed; • Brown eyes and a small circular neck tattoo.

If you have any information on Jonah’s whereabouts, please call the Prince Rupert RCMP non-emergency line at 250-624-2136. As always, in case of an emergency dial 9-1-1.

