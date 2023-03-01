Wanted Wednesday: Ian Thomas Collins

Twenty-four year old Ian Thomas Collins is the subject of the March 1, Prince Rupert RCMP Wanted Wednesday. (Photo: Supplied)

This week’s Wanted Wednesday posting by the Prince Rupert RCMP is putting a call out on March 1, for information regarding Ian Thomas Collins.

The 24-year-old male is wanted on an unendorsed warrant for assault causing bodily harm, Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations office for the Prince Rupert detachment, said.

Collins is described as Caucasian; 5’9 (175 cm); · 126 lbs (57 kg), although his weight may have fluctuated recently; brown curly hair; blue eyes and a shaggy beard.

If you have any information on Collins’ whereabouts, please call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information was accurate at time of print and is subject to change.

