Gerald James Michael Morrison is considered dangerous and should not be approached. (Supplied photo)

Wanted Wednesday – Gerald James Michael Morrison

Prince Rupert RCMP are requesting public assistance locating a wanted man

The Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting assistance in locating Gerald James Michael Morrison.

Morrison, 28-years-old, is currently wanted on warrants in connection with local police files from 2019 and 2020, resulting in charges for mischief under $5,000, failing to comply with an undertaking and failing to comply with a release order.

He is described as an indigenous male with black hair, brown eyes, 6’0 (183 cm) and weighs 161 lbs (73 kg).

The RCMP considers Morrison as dangerous and should not be approached by the pubic is sighted. Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

 
