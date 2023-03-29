Wanted Wednesday: Garnet Romeo Hill

RCMP request public’s assistance in locating but advise not to approach man

Garnet Romeo Hill is a 47-year-old-male and is the subject of the Prince Rupert RCMP’s Wanted Wednesday posting on March 29. (Photo: supplied)

Garnet Romeo Hill is the subject of this week’s Wanted Wednesday issued by the Prince Rupert RCMP on March 29.

It’s not the first time the 47-year-old Hill has been highlighted in the weekly feature posted on the police website but this time, it is for new charges and different reasons.

“He is currently wanted on multiple warrants from Prince Rupert files from 2022, resulting in charges for assault, breach of probation and theft under $5,000,” Const. Gabriel Grave, media relations officer for the Prince Rupert detachment, stated.

Hill is described as an Indigenous male; 183 cm (6’0);· 84 kg (186 lb); black hair; · brown eyes

The RCMP is requesting the publics assistance in locating Hill. However they note he should not be approached. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). #WantedWednesday

Prince Rupert RCMP