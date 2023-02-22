Eric Thomas Richards is the subject of the Feb. 22 Wanted Wednesday post by the Prince Rupert RCMP. (Photo: Supplied)

Wanted Wednesday: Eric Thomas Richards

Man wanted on endorsed warrants

Prince Rupert RCMP have issued a new Wanted Wednesday suspect for their Feb. 22 posting.

Thirty-four-year-old Eric Thomas Richards is wanted on an endorsed warrant for assault by choking and assault causing bodily harm.

The man is described as Caucasian; • 6’3 (191 cm); • 170 lbs (77 kg); • brown hair; brown eyes; and hemay have a beard.

If you have any information that will help locate Richards please call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136. As always please call 9-1-1 if it is an emergency. #WantedWednesday

Information provided by the RCMP was accurate at the time of printing.

Wanted Wednesday: Eric Thomas Richards