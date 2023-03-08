Wanted Wednesday – Double Trouble

RCMP are looking for two men in separate unassociated files

Two men are the subject of a doubleheader Wanted Wednesday posting by Prince Rupert RCMP on March 8. The men are wanted on separate files and unrelated occurrences. Bailey Keith Barkhouse (left) is a Caucasian 22-year-old and Gerald James Michael Morrison (right) is a 30-year-old Indigenous man. (Photo: supplied)

For the first time Prince Rupert RCMP issued a doubleheader Wanted Wednesday this week on their online post of March 8, looking for two men in unrelated files and circumstances.

“This week’s Wanted Wednesday featured person is 22-year-old Bailey Keith Barkhouse,” said Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the city detachment.

Barkhouse is wanted on an unendorsed warrant for repeatedly failing to appear on a charge stemming from driving while prohibited in 2021.

He is described as Caucasian; 5’8 (173 cm); 137 pounds (62 kg); brown hair; brown eyes; and has a short scruffy beard.

The second featured person is 30-year-old Gerald James Michael Morrison, who is currently wanted on endorsed warrants, Hemrich said. Morrison is wanted for assault, assault by choking and two counts of breach of a release order.

He is is described as: Indigenous; 6’3 (191 cm); 190 lb (86 kg); black hair and brown eyes

RCMP warn Morrison is considered dangerous and for the public to not approach him if seen.

If you have information on either men’s whereabouts please contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). #WantedWednesday

