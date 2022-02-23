Dominic White, 20, is wanted by Prince Rupert RCMP on two warrants. (Photo: RCMP)

Wanted Wednesday: Dominic White

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting public assistance locating wanted man

The Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Dominic White.

White, 20-years-old, is currently wanted on two warrants issued last year for two counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

He is described as an Indigenous male with medium-length black hair, brown eyes, 157 pounds (71 kilograms) and stands 6’1 (185 cm) tall.

Police ask the public not to approach White if seen and instead call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

crime

