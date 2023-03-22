Wanted Wednesday: Daniel William Smith

Daniel William Smith is the subject of the Prince Rupert RCMP’s Wanted Wednesday posting on March 22. (Photo: supplied)

Daniel William Smith is the subject of the Prince Rupert RCMP’s Wanted Wednesday posting on March 22.

The public is requested to notify the police if they have seen or has any contact with the 48-year-old male.

“Smith is currently wanted on an endorsed warrant from a 2022 Prince Rupert file, resulting in a charge for Assault causing bodily harm,” Const. Gabriel Gravel, media relations officer for the Prince Rupert detachment, stated in the weekly notification.

The man is described as: an Indigenous man; 175cm (5’9); 98 kg (216 lbs); black hair; brown eyes. Police indicate that he should not be approached.

“Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),” Gravel stated.

