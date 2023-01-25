Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Chrystal Marie Brown for the Jan. 25 Wanted Wednesday post.

Wanted Wednesday: Chrystal Marie Brown

Numerous charges include assault with a weapon, cruelty to animals and assaulting an officer

Prince Rupert RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Chrystal Marie Brown.

Brown is wanted on endorsed warrants for numerous charges, including cruelty to animals; assault with a weapon; assault causing bodily harm; assaulting a police officer and breach of undertaking.

Brown is described as an Indigenous female; 30 years old, 170 cm (5’7), 60 kilograms (133 lbs); long black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Chrystal is, please call the Prince Rupert non-emergency line 250-624-2136. In case of an emergency please dial 9-1-1.

#WantedWednesday

