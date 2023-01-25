Wanted Wednesday: Chrystal Marie Brown

Prince Rupert RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Chrystal Marie Brown.
Brown is wanted on endorsed warrants for numerous charges, including cruelty to animals; assault with a weapon; assault causing bodily harm; assaulting a police officer and breach of undertaking.
Brown is described as an Indigenous female; 30 years old, 170 cm (5’7), 60 kilograms (133 lbs); long black hair and brown eyes.
If you know where Chrystal is, please call the Prince Rupert non-emergency line 250-624-2136. In case of an emergency please dial 9-1-1.
