Wanted Wednesday: Christine Emily Mckay

The Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting assistance in locating Christine Emily Mckay.

Mckay, 48-years-old, is currently wanted on a warrant for assault causing bodily harm.

She is described as an indigenous female with medium-length straight black hair typically in a pony tail, but has been known to have a “pixie cut.” She has brown eyes, is 5’6 (168 cm) tall and weighs 181 pounds (82 kilograms).

The RCMP advises the public not to not approach Mckay, but instead call police at 250-624-2136 or 9-1-1 if it is an emergency. The public can report tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

